Teacher Threw A Piece Of Chalk At A Student Who Was Talking In Class, So The Student Threw The Chalk Back

I feel like the story you’re about to read must have taken place a long time ago, because what happens in this story isn’t something that I think a teacher could get away with doing nowadays.

Imagine being a student, sitting in a classroom, and another student asks you a question about the homework assignment. Would you refuse to answer the question, or would you offer to help?

In today’s story, a student helps, but the teacher seems furious about it.

Let’s read all the details.

The Chalkboard Incident In tenth grade I was asked by a student sitting next to me for clarification of the teacher’s instructions. So I explained it to them in a brief low sentence. The teacher, who was writing something on the board, turned and threw his piece of chalk at me, then turned back to search for a new piece of chalk to finish what he was writing.

OP was stunned at what happened.

Me, not being athletic at all, was surprised, both to catch that chalk in front of my face as well as the fact that he’d thrown it at me. I’m certain I looked like a fish out of water with my mouth agape. Several other students in the classroom were carrying on full discussions. I hadn’t initiated the brief conversation. I only replied to help someone about the current assignment, not gossip. I was innocent in my mind, a victim of unwarranted teacher abuse.

OP is still baffled by the incident.

Seeing the teacher searching for another piece of chalk, I nailed him in the back of his head with the one I’d caught. Other than a few gasps from the other students, nobody commented and the teacher picked up the chalk and ignored me. I still don’t quite understand the interaction. He was a good teacher, one of my favorites. We got along well before and after that incident. Neither of us ever brought it up.

What was that teacher thinking? You don’t throw chalk at students!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares another story about catching something.

This person was surprised to catch something at work.

This person must have had some horrible teachers.

Maybe getting hit with the chalk knocked some sense into the teacher.

Watch out for flying chalk!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.