Teenage Boy Takes A Nap After Running, But When He Sleeps For 5 Hours, His Family Decides Not To Go Fishing

Have you ever been really tired and all you want to do is take a nap?

Would you set an alarm to make sure you didn’t oversleep, or would you hope that someone in your family would wake you up if you slept too long?

In today’s story, one teenage boy sleeps a lot longer than he thought he would sleep, and now he feels bad about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA because I indirectly ruined a fishing trip? Today I learned that my brother and dad wanted to go fishing today. This was kind of out of the blue and I didn’t really expect that we would go fishing. I was totally fine with it and was excited to go. I just ran a 5k and was planning to rest a lot but I decided to take a nap before we went.

He was REALLY tired.

I wasnt given a time so I thought, take a quick nap wake up go fishing. Turns out I was very tired and I slept for 5 hours. I am 14 and growing and I also like said before ran a 5k in 85 degree weather. I thought when I woke up, oh they went fishing without me!

That’s not what happened.

I woke up and I was told they decided not to go fishing because I was asleep. I felt really bad and they seemed fine but I could feel a bit of tension. Later that day, I still felt terrible and we were having dinner and it was quite quiet. I apologized again and my dad seemed fine but my brother was very upset. He said that I wasted his day by sleeping and that they were waiting for me to wake up to go fishing.

He had a few questions for his brother.

I asked him why they didn’t go without me. And he said they didn’t want to leave me by myself. I then asked why they didn’t just wake me up if they wanted to go. But then he said they didn’t want to wake me up. I feel like these two things contradict and I think they know I would be okay with it

He still feels bad about it.

You might be asking why I didn’t set an alarm, that is because there was no time given that we would go fishing and I expected to sleep for like 2 hours. I see that could be my fault but I still feel they could’ve waken me up if they really wanted to go. They also said I should’ve known the time because my mother was making dinner at 7 but I dont remember that even being said. AITA? I think I might be but Im just confused.

It doesn’t sound like it was that big a deal. If it were, they could’ve woken him up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They could've woken him up.

This person calls it a learning experience.

This person calls it a misunderstanding.

He needed to know what time they wanted to leave.

He wasn't the one who canceled the trip.

Next time, he can set an alarm.

