Teenage Daughter Cleaned Her Parents’ Bathroom As A Surprise, So Her Thoughtful Gesture Made The Whole Evening Feel Lighter

Every parent hopes to raise a kind and thoughtful child.

So when one precocious teenager took it upon herself to clean the family bathroom in secret, hoping to ease the load on her hardworking father, it warmed his heart so much he just had to share.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

My daughter is just adorable My daughter (14f) introduced me (43m) to Reddit yesterday, and I found this subreddit to talk about something that happened today.

He could tell she was up to something, but he didn’t know what.

She was running up and down the stairs bringing our cleaning supplies to the upstairs bathroom. I asked what she was doing, and she said it was a surprise and to stay downstairs, so I did.

So once the secret was revealed, he couldn’t have been happier.

About an hour and a half later, she came down smelling like mop water. She brought me upstairs to show me she cleaned the upstairs bathroom so my girlfriend—her stepmom—wouldn’t have to clean it after she came back from work, and I wouldn’t have to either. Just sharing because I thought it was cute. She often makes us dinner too after we have work, and it’s nice after a long day.

It may have been a small gesture, but after the day he had, it meant the world to him.

This story melted redditors’ hearts.

Clearly he’s done a great job parenting her so far.

She deserves some special recognition.

What a wonderful act of love.

These stories are what the world needs more of right now.

He couldn’t be prouder of the person his daughter is becoming.

Moments like these remind a parent that they must be doing something right.

