Teen’s Younger Siblings Destroyed The Nintendo Switch She Worked Hard To Save Up For, So She Bought A PS5 And Refused To Let Her Parents Take It From Her

Growing up in a large family often means that sharing is non-negotiable.

So after her younger siblings ruined the Switch one hardworking teen bought with her own money, she decided to secretly purchase a PS5 just for herself.

But when her parents found out, they tried to make her share again, and this time she wasn’t having it.

You’ll want to read on for this epic battle of wills between one teen and her parents.

AITA for refusing to share the PS5 I bought? I (16F) am the oldest of 7 kids. My siblings are 13F, 12M, 9F, 7M & 7F, 5M. For as long as I can remember, sharing has been THE thing because with 7 kids you can’t afford to give your kids their own personal stuff.

She’s never liked this philosophy.

Even when someone else gives something, it becomes a family gift almost immediately. It always bothered me when I was younger and I wanted to keep one thing for myself, but one of my sisters would want it. Especially when they were too young to really play with or use something but were entitled to it anyway!

So she worked hard to buy a brand new console of her own.

I bought a Switch a couple of years ago because I really wanted to play some stuff with friends. I saved up all my birthday and Christmas money and money from helping our elderly neighbor get groceries during the week.

That is, before she got strong-armed into sharing it.

I resisted sharing but my parents made me. They told me I couldn’t have something meant for families and then not let them use it. They told me it was rubbing it in their faces. It was frustrating but okay.

But then it became not okay.

It ended up being theirs in March, right after the new Animal Crossing came out because 13F deleted my save and started her own island, and I was just done fighting it.

So she decided to try her luck with a different console.

I eventually decided I would get a PS5 and planned to just use it in my room where I could keep it hidden. I got it around Christmas and was super happy, but then my parents found one of the receipts in the trash and started getting mad at me.

Now they’re trying to make her share this one too.

They told me to share, that my siblings would love a new console. I said no. I have said no for months now.

She’s beginning to question their parenting more brazenly now.

And I even dared them to punish me, which they did, but I had hidden the console even more so they wouldn’t find it. Eventually, the punishment ended but they have made it clear they think I’m selfish for not sharing. AITA?

Seven siblings is a lot, but expecting your children to share everything just isn’t always plausible.

What did Reddit think?

It’s high time her parents begin practicing what they preach!

If she bought the console with her own money, then the console should be rightfully hers.

Sharing is often the nice thing to do, but it shouldn’t always be required.

Why wouldn’t the parents want to teach their children that if they want something, they have to work hard to get it for themselves?

This teen has learned firsthand that excessive sharing can come with a cost.

This time, she deserves just a little bit of ownership.

