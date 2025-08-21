Tenant Is Being Asked To Vacate Their Rented Room For A While, But At This Point They Find It Just Rude

The first place I lived in Chicago seemed great at first, but was slowly falling apart due to water damage.

After multiple attempts to get the landlord to do something about it, we pretty much just said “we’re going to start paying lower rent now.” And he didn’t argue.

I feel like if on top of all of that we’d been asked to straight up leave for a while, that rent should go down to approximately zero.

But that’s not how it worked on in this story.

AITAH for not leaving the room I rent for five days so the homeowner’s family can stay in it while visiting? Posting for a family member.

We start with the case of the very small room.

So I’ve been renting out a small room for $400 a month for about 1.5 years now. There has already been a little bit of unfairness going on, as the room’s closet is full of the homeowner’s stuff, and the homeowner also keeps a dresser full of their things in this room, but this is all I can afford so I just deal with it.

But soon, there would be an invasion of space.

Earlier this month the homeowner mentioned having family stay over, and asked if I could remove all of my things from the room, take it to my mother’s (who lives 10 minutes away), and stay with her for five days, so the visiting family members can stay in my rented room instead of having to shell out money for a hotel. They offered to cut $50 from this months rent if I agree to this.

Nobody seems very happy about the deals on the table.

To me, it seems really unfair to expect a renter to do this, but they seem to think it’s a totally reasonable thing to ask of me. My family members all think it’s incredibly rude. My mom is unwilling to agree to this, and even if she were, we don’t really get along and it would be uncomfortable to stay with her. The homeowner is now very upset over this. AITAH for not leaving my rented room so the homeowner can let their family stay in it?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Legally speaking, this is messed up.

Also they should look up the word “prorate” because this math is all wrong.

Doesn’t seem like they’re showing you much respect.

Here’s hoping you can find a better living situation very soon.

