‘That right there, that’s mold.’ – If You Like To Eat Medjool Dates You Need To Check Them First, And This Person Shows You Why
by Ben Auxier
Got a hot date with a cool date?
Don’t get too hasty. You might want to have a closer look first, as prescribed by TikTok user @sargina89:
“Alright, this is exactly why you should cut your dates in half before you eat them.”
“So I bought some dates from Whole Foods. This is the brand. And honestly, it’s very common that sometimes they get moldy on the inside.”
“When you cut them on the inside, that right there, that’s mold. Do not just go freestyle biting into these. I always cut them in half or I open them before eating them.”
“See, like, I just cut this one. This one’s good. This one’s good to go.”
@sargina89
Check your medjool dates before biting into them! #dates #medjooldates #snack
There were some dark-as-mold jokes in the comments.
But also a lot of argument about what we were actually looking at.
Freaked people out though.
And then there’s this guy…
“A guy on the internet says he eats raw chicken and is fine” is the worst take I’ve read in awhile, congratulations on that.
