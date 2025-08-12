August 12, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘That right there, that’s mold.’ – If You Like To Eat Medjool Dates You Need To Check Them First, And This Person Shows You Why

by Ben Auxier

Some dates from a grocery store

TikTok/sargina89

Got a hot date with a cool date?

Don’t get too hasty. You might want to have a closer look first, as prescribed by TikTok user @sargina89:

Some dates from a grocery store

TikTok/sargina89

“Alright, this is exactly why you should cut your dates in half before you eat them.”

Some dates from a grocery store

TikTok/sargina89

“So I bought some dates from Whole Foods. This is the brand. And honestly, it’s very common that sometimes they get moldy on the inside.”

Some dates from a grocery store

TikTok/sargina89

“When you cut them on the inside, that right there, that’s mold. Do not just go freestyle biting into these. I always cut them in half or I open them before eating them.”

Some dates from a grocery store

TikTok/sargina89

“See, like, I just cut this one. This one’s good. This one’s good to go.”

@sargina89

Check your medjool dates before biting into them! #dates #medjooldates #snack

♬ original sound – Sargina

There were some dark-as-mold jokes in the comments.

2025 06 24 15 39 39 That right there, thats mold. If You Like To Eat Medjool Dates You Need To Check Them First, And This Person Shows You Why

But also a lot of argument about what we were actually looking at.

2025 06 24 15 40 33 That right there, thats mold. If You Like To Eat Medjool Dates You Need To Check Them First, And This Person Shows You Why

Freaked people out though.

2025 06 24 15 41 12 That right there, thats mold. If You Like To Eat Medjool Dates You Need To Check Them First, And This Person Shows You Why

And then there’s this guy…

2025 06 24 15 41 25 That right there, thats mold. If You Like To Eat Medjool Dates You Need To Check Them First, And This Person Shows You Why

“A guy on the internet says he eats raw chicken and is fine” is the worst take I’ve read in awhile, congratulations on that.

