The New Superman Movie Is Not Only Making Waves In The Theaters, But It Is Having A Positive Impact On The Real World Too

The new Superman movie is a big hit, with most people really enjoying it.

Apparently, however, the movie is having an impact beyond the theaters, as this TikToker talks about.

This TikToker begins his video by saying, “The Superman movie is apparently doing something that no other comic book movie has done, which is pretty crazy, or at least according to Jetpack Comics, a comic book store in Rochester, New Hampshire. So, they went on to say, ‘We’ve had billion-dollar comic movies drop and didn’t see a soul in here looking for comics to go along with it, but since James Gunn’s Superman dropped, it’s been non-stop. Single issues, collected editions, action figures. You name it. Superman is cool again.'”

It is good to see that the movie is helping out in other ways. This TikToker went on to say, “I also find it extremely interesting that Jetpack Comics is stating that no other comic book movie, not even the billion-dollar ones, has brought traffic to their comic book shop like Superman is.”

That is really cool. The Superman movie was done really well to help get people to buy comics again.

Then he says, “So, is this really just the resurgence of Superman or is this an isolated incident. I can’t tell you, but I hope it’s the former.”

I hope more people buy comics as well, they are a great form of entertainment.

Finally, he wraps up the video by saying, “Who would have thought that a bright, hopeful, earnest Superman is having a positive impact on the world. Hmm.”

It shouldn’t be that surprising. Movies and comics can have a huge impact on the culture.

This person says that the real world isn’t very good, so having a Superman like this is a great escape.

I agree, this was a great approach that Gunn took.

Superman is an icon.

Superman is always a fan favorite. Whether comics or movies, people love them if they are done well.

