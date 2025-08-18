‘The police will meet you outside. Thank you for coming.’ – A Mom Got Rude When Her Son’s Service Dog Wasn’t Allowed Into A Roller Rink

If you deny someone’s service dog entrance into any public place these days, there’s bound to be some pushback.

That’s what happened in this story from TikTok, and a mom told viewers about what happened when her son’s service pooch wasn’t allowed to enter a rollerskating rink.

The mom of the boy filmed the exchange with a worker at the roller rink after her son’s service dog wasn’t allowed inside.

The woman told the worker she’d be with the dog the whole time, but the employee just shook her head and shrugged her shoulders.

The mom said the it was the law to let the service dog inside, but the worker said she’d only let the dog in if a police officer told her she had to do it.

The employee then told the mother that there was a police officer on the premises and he said they didn’t need to let the service dog in because the roller rink is a private facility.

The mom said to the employee, “If you were deathly allergic to dogs you’d be calling the hospital now.”

The worker replied, “I’ve never seen somebody fight so hard to want to be in our facility.”

The mother finally decided to leave and told the worker, “You’re denying a kid coming in because you guys are afraid of a dog.”

The worker responded by saying, “Thanks for coming, honey. Please exit the facility. Thank you.”

The TikTokker wasn’t happy after the woman touched her and she said, “I will file something since you just put your hands on me.”

The worker replied, “The police will meet you outside. Thank you for coming.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That escalated in a hurry!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.