The Sauna At Her Airbnb Rental Exploded Into Flames. – ‘All the power went out. My phone was about to die.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this was a close call!

A woman named Dominique took to TikTok and told viewers about the scary situation she had to deal with when she stayed at an Airbnb…

And this is the first time we’ve ever heard of anything like this before.

Dominique said she turned on the sauna in her Airbnb and let it heat up while she made dinner.

A few minutes before she was about to go inside, she heard a loud noise.

She said, “The entire sauna exploded. All the power went out. My phone was about to die. I had no reception.”

Dominique said she was able to get in touch with the fire department and they put out the sauna fire.

She said,“How am I ever going to get over this? I’m shaking with anxiety.”

Dominique added, “I was a few minutes from being in that sauna.”

Check out the video.

I asked CHATGPT what it means when a sauna burns down😭 life is so fragile, mum was definitely making sure I didn’t get in that sauna. #grwm #neardeathexperences #gratefultobehere #lifestory

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer was shocked.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

You don’t hear about saunas exploding every day!

