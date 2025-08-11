Nightmare Boss Went On A Tirade Against Corporate Orders, So They Made Sure She Paid the Price

It’s no secret that the food service industry is one of the most brutal ones out there.

GM didn’t like the new owners making change

A few years ago I decided to get a second part-time job for some extra cash at a well known Burger place. When I started I heard that the GM, we’ll call her Tammy, was pretty new at her job and no one seemed to like her much. I soon found out why. She was demanding, didn’t know how to talk to people at all. She like to screamed instead. And acted like she was the queen bee that everyone had to wait on.

When breakfast was over and I went to throw away all the extra sausages, one of my co-workers rushed over and said “no, wait you have to save one for Tammy. She’ll be here soon.” So about 11am Tammy comes waltzing in and goes straight to her office. All my coworkers start rushing around to make her a large iced tea and a sausage breakfast sandwich. Someone takes it in to her. She comes barreling out of her office screaming that the sausage wasn’t fresh for her liking so make her another. I was just like wow.

Then she comes out and walks around, and just yells at people. About everything. I was already thinking at this point that I don’t think I will be here long. But thank goodness I only worked morning shifts so only had to deal with her for a couple of hours. Tammy was the worst boss I have ever encountered in all my working life.

Our site was recently sold to another company and they sent in “Kevin” to make some changes. He was a nice enough guy but every change he made, as soon as he left Tammy would yell at us for doing things differently (Kevin’s way) and not the way she likes them done. We would say, but Kevin said we are to do it this way from now on. And Tammy would yell, “I don’t care what Kevin wants, this is my store, I’m the GM and I wants things my way.” She told us not to worry about kevin, she would handle him. And I’m thinking, um okay Tammy but aren’t these people your boss? You don’t own the store, they do. But okay Big Boss Tammy, whatever you say.

So the next day Kevin comes in early before miss Tammy. I continue to do things the way Tammy wants them done because that’s what she told us to do. When Kevin approached me and said “why are you doing things the old way,I thought I showed you the changes that I have made?” And I answered “yes Kevin, I know and I tried to do things the way you showed us but, Tammy said she is the GM and this is her store and she told us not to worry about what you say and to only worry about what she tells us to do.” Kevin said nothing but made a strange face.

When Tammy came in they went into her office. I wish I were a fly on the wall. He left not long after and she came out screaming at everyone about the times in drive thru. I swear she just liked yelling, it didn’t even matter what it was about. I left that day and just never went back. I’m too old to deal with some Manager that is way too big for her britches.

About month later I go to another fastfood place nearby and lo and behold Tammy is at the window. She looks visably embarrassed when she sees me. She hesitates as she starts to hand me my food and I hear a woman in the back say to her in an impatient voice “Tammy what are you doing, we have times to worry about?” she whispers “I know” and hands me my bag as I smile and drive away.

The next day I went to my old place for lunch and asked them what happened to Tammy. They gleefully told me that just a couple of days after I quit that Kevin fired her because she kept refusing to do things his way. He also told her he didn’t like how she talked to people. Glad that the other employees had a happy ending as well. They all seemed so happy and I would make sure to visit Tammy’s new place every now and then because it’s fun to see her have her big ego crushed.

Sounds like her karma was made ready-to-order.

