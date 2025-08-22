Their Roommate Wanted To Borrow Their Car, But After The Absolute State It Was Returned In Last Time, There’s No Way

It’s nerve wracking letting anyone borrow your car, even if you trust them.

Because cars are money pits, and if the slightest thing goes wrong, there goes your bank account.

It’s not surprising, then, that stories like this pop up.

AITA for not giving my car to my roommate after he returned it on empty tank last time? So my roommate asked to borrow my car for a date tonight.

There’s a history here, you see.

Last month he took it for a quick grocery run but brought it back with the gas light on and a mystery stain on my passenger seat. When I brought it up he was like oh sorry I forgot and never offered to fill it up.

And now, there are only two possibilities:

Now he’s calling me petty for saying no. Reddit am I being unreasonable or unreasonably smart?

Let’s see what the comments have in the tank:

A lot of people expressed concerns about the insurance.

There’s just a lot to risk.

Plus, you don’t need a reason.

Seems like you’re making the right call.

