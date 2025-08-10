Siblings Have Been Sharing A Bathroom For Years, But After A Succession Of Disgusting Mishaps, One Is Refusing To Use Any Longer

Growing up with siblings can be both a blessing and a curse.

They can become your best friends, people you know will always have your back – no matter how much you squabble.

But when things don’t go so smoothly, you can find that the constant presence of your siblings can become a bit much, especially if they have a particular behavior that really gets on your nerves.

It’ll likely blow over once you’re adults, but while you’re still stuck in the middle of it, it can feel truly unbearable.

That’s exactly the case with the sibling in this story, for whom the bathroom antics of their brother has become completely unacceptable.

Read on to find out what is happening to make them refuse to use the bathroom at all.

AITA for not cleaning the restroom me and my brother share? Me and my brother have a shared restroom. I hesitate to call it shared however, since it is practically his at this point. I only ever use to for showers or emergencies, since my brother has made it almost unusable.

Let’s see what the state of this bathroom is.

The sink is covered in toothpaste, so I now brush my teeth downstairs. My brother even uses the toilet and doesn’t flush. Our toilet works perfectly fine and is supposed to be flushed but my brother doesn’t do that. He claims it’s because of his ADHD and that he forgets to flush but it’s been all year. I have ADHD too and understand that it’s 100% different from person to person, but I still feel like this is just gross.

Yikes! And this situation just keeps getting worse.

Worst of all is that he expects me to clean up the restroom. I don’t even use it anymore, but he claims that I should clean it up. I’m not sure why. I mean I used to when we were younger, but that was when we where both using it. Honestly his actions make me feel awful, like he doesn’t see me as an actual human with emotions.

This horrible behavior isn’t anything new.

This isn’t the only time he made me feel like this. At one point in time, he was using my razor. I tried to tell my mom about how I feel disgusted even going into the restroom, but she said if I felt like that I should clean it up myself. I don’t even know what to do anymore except either clean up after him or just not use the restroom anymore. AITA?

Let’s be clear, there is no reason this person should be cleaning up after their brother.

When facilities are shared, the cleaning is shared too – unless they are lucky enough to have a parent cleaning up after them, it’s for both of them to clean up after themselves.

It’s absolutely not fair that they would even have to flush the toilet after their brother: that’s basic hygiene that the brother needs to learn.

What did Reddit have to say?

This person pointed out how disgusting – and potentially dangerous – the situation is.

While others made clear it was totally on the brother to clean it up.

And this Redditor provided some advice on how to move forward with teaching a kid with ADHD bathroom etiquette.

It’s totally unfair – and gross to boot.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.