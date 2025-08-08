Homeowner Asked Their Neighbor To Look After Their Dog For Awhile, But Now The Pooch Has Medical Bills Nobody Wants To Pay

A couple of years back, I was staying over at a friend’s house watching her dog while she was on vacation.

I noticed the dog acting sluggish, then that she’d peed the floor, and then wasn’t even able to walk.

My friend was in a very remote part of the world, so I couldn’t get ahold of her. I carried the dog to my car and took her to an animal hospital in the middle of the night, convinced I’d somehow killed this poor pup.

Turns out she had eaten some of the *devil’s lettuce* off the ground while we were on a walk, and was just really stoned.

When I finally got ahold of my friend, she thanked me, covered the bill, and all was well.

AITA for not recompensating my neighbour? We went for a week long holiday, during which we asked our neighbor, who has a dog, to look after our’s too (meaning to stay with her in her apartment, but we gave a key to our’s too, if she would need poo bags, cleaning stuff or dog food etc.) During our stay, she locked our dog in our apartment, because she left for a while, so she left her alone, and in our kitchen there was a brand new mattress, worth around 250€, which our dog chewed obviously (being 6 month old). Because of this, without telling us, she brought our dog to the vet, where she got examined and some medicaments, which she purchased, and told us all of this after the fact.

So, who’s in the right?

When we arrived home, our dog was noticeably thinner, and she told the vet and medicine cost around a 100€, and asked when can we pay it. I told her we won’t, and i don’t feel it is decent of her, to make us pay for a mistake she did, and without consulting us, whether or not she should bring her to the vet.

Still, it’s our dog, and we asked her to look after her, but we didn’t envision this. Am i the [jerk]?

It doesn’t sound like she was a very good dog sitter, but who should be responsible for the vet bill?

Let’s see what the comments have to say on Reddit:

This person is on the dog sitter’s side.

And the consensus was…”what? duh.”

What was she supposed to do, let the dog choke?

And then there’s THIS MYSTERY:

The mattress is what bothers me the most, actually.

