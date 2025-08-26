They Referred To Someone As Having “American” Mannerisms, And Now Their Friend From South America Got Offended By It

No doubt about it, some folks out there get bent out of shape about the smallest error these days.

AITA for referring to someone from the United States as “American”? “I was having a conversation with a friend of a friend (who is from South America) about one of my co-workers, and I said something like “He’s born in England, but his mannerisms are very American.” She gave me this puzzled look and said “What kind of American? Like, from Argentina or Brazil?” I then said “No, American like the United States.”

She looked upset and said “You know, America is a continent, not a country. You should really say from the United States, because America is 35 countries. Did they not teach this at your school?” It was a tense mood from that point on. AITA? To my knowledge, the only non-colloquial demonym for the United States is “American.”

