They Were All Short On Food Options, But When She Cooked Some Something That Had Been Left In The Freezer, Her Boyfriend Got Upset

If you’ve never been in a position where you’re honestly not sure how groceries are gonna get paid for, consider yourself lucky.

It’s no fun, and can cause situations you wouldn’t otherwise think would be stressful.

Imagine being low on food options, but you have some food your boyfriend left in your freezer weeks ago. Would you cook it, or would you go hungry?

AITA for cooking my boyfriend’s ravioli? I (35f) have been dating my boyfriend (40m) for almost 2y. We do not live together, but we see each other frequently, and every other weekend when he doesn’t have his daughter, he normally stays here multiple days, so it’s like his “home away from home”. I do not stay at his house often because I am a single mom of a 14 year old, and I’m not comfortable leaving her alone overnight.

I have been short on money lately because all of my bills have gone up at the same time, so we’ve mostly been cooking at my house. Either I’ll grab a few things from the store and cook, he’ll bring food over he makes, or he brings over ingredients and I cook them. Once in a while we take turns treating for something cheap like pizza or other fast food, but for the most part we’ve been cooking.

A few weekends ago, I had literally zero dollars to grocery shop, so he brought over a bunch of stuff to last the weekend, which included frozen cheese ravioli and a bag of meatballs. After figuring out his bills, he discovered that he had some extra money to treat to a dinner out, so the ravioli ended up not being cooked. He said that he wanted to bring it home so he could cook it for himself and his daughter. Of course I said it was ok, he bought the food. Well, that was like three weeks ago. He’s been over several times since, and he never grabbed the food when he left, even after me reminding him several times.

Fast forward to today, I am in a spot where I’m broke until next payday and can’t go to the store until then. My daughter has a friend over, and I needed to cook them something for dinner. I looked in the freezer and saw the ravioli and meatballs were still there. I opted to cook them because it was an easy meal that I know the girls will eat.

My boyfriend asked what I had for dinner, and I told him the ravioli, and he asked “my ravioli?!” And I said “yes”, and he got upset and told me “you could have asked me if it was ok and I would have said yes” “I wanted to bring that home to cook” etc. I thought he was joking at first, but he wasn’t. I didn’t think it was a big deal since it had been sitting in my freezer for three weeks, but with how upset he got, I’m starting to think I should have asked. So AITA?

Here’s what the comments made of this on Reddit:

