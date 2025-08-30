August 30, 2025 at 10:48 am

Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized They’d Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

by Ben Auxier

smallroom 1 Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

Cruise ship rooms are always a lot smaller per dollar than a usual hotel since it’s, yanno, a boat, and boats needs space for a lot of stuff.

So if you’re thinking about going with a budget option, REALLY consider the occupancy, or you might end up in a situation like TikTok user @defnotwanichko:

1 3d0c09 Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

“POV,” reads the caption, because all captions begin this way by law, “you forgot to upgrade your room and you’re about to be REAAL close for the next week.”

2 404142 Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

We enter a VERY small room with maaaaybe a queen mattress with floating bunks for kids above. Dad sits between two noisy boys, trying to eat his sandwich.

“Dad!”

“What?”

“I wanna sleep up here. I wanna sleep up here!”

4 09ee4b Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

“Most tiniest room,” mom reflects to herself in the bathroom, “we better really like each other.”

I’m stressed on your behalf.

Screenshot 1 2ad96c Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

Getting a little hard to breathe.

Screenshot 2 10444b Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

A strange window into your experience.

Screenshot 3 872267 Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

Comments had jokes.

Screenshot 4 d53d79 Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized Theyd Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

Guess you’d better focus on being VERY active during the day so by the time you get back to that room everybody just passes out.

The Sifter