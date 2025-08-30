Family Was Ready To Enjoy A Cruise For A Week, But They Quickly Realized They’d Be Getting Closer Than They Thought

Cruise ship rooms are always a lot smaller per dollar than a usual hotel since it’s, yanno, a boat, and boats needs space for a lot of stuff.

So if you’re thinking about going with a budget option, REALLY consider the occupancy, or you might end up in a situation like TikTok user @defnotwanichko:

“POV,” reads the caption, because all captions begin this way by law, “you forgot to upgrade your room and you’re about to be REAAL close for the next week.”

We enter a VERY small room with maaaaybe a queen mattress with floating bunks for kids above. Dad sits between two noisy boys, trying to eat his sandwich.

“Dad!”

“What?”

“I wanna sleep up here. I wanna sleep up here!”

“Most tiniest room,” mom reflects to herself in the bathroom, “we better really like each other.”

I’m stressed on your behalf.

Getting a little hard to breathe.

A strange window into your experience.

Comments had jokes.

Guess you’d better focus on being VERY active during the day so by the time you get back to that room everybody just passes out.

