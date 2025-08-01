Tenants Have Been Putting Up With Their Neighbor’s Weird Parking For A Year, But When Someone Eventually Got Injured, It Was Time To Take Action

Living on a street with driveways is great for many reasons.

Not only is there somewhere to park your car, your insurance is cheaper, and it’s easier to drive down a clear street too.

But some of us aren’t so lucky, and have to deal with street parking – the constant battle for a parking space close to your home, having to deal with vans blocking your light, the list goes on.

And for the resident in this story, the battle went on for so long that eventually they had to take action.

But the response they received was completely disproportionate.

AITA for leaving a note asking someone why they kept parking in a specific way? I live next to three or four women in their twenties, who have been blocking access to my front door/walkway in a really weird spot for a while. Instead of pulling forward to the curb, they stop right in the middle in front of my house and completely block access to my walkway (there is no sidewalk, my walkway starts from the street). At least two of them are either oblivious or inconsiderate at parking.

If they pulled forward 2-3ft to the curb, I could safely and easily access my house and it would be fine but in the current spot, it’s really awkward to try to scoot past their car or I have to walk through my garden bed. Usually the mailman just tramples flowers to get around – RIP to my sage plant.

Yesterday while trying to get home, I tripped and fell hard while trying to get around their car. I was extremely frustrated, and after nearly a year of quietly putting up with their weird parking jobs and a handful of other incidents, I decided to leave a note, reading: “Is there a reason you’re not pulling forward all the way and instead blocking access to my house? I’m tired of delivery drivers commenting on “my” parking job when 95% of the time it’s someone from your house parked here even when your driveway and the street in front of my house is empty.”

And I got this in return: “I Sincerely apologize for blocking your walk way yesterday. I am happy to move my car forwards in the future and will pass this along to my roommates. I can assure you it was not intended to cause any discomfort for you. I think this is a good opportunity to remind you how valuable kindness, connection, and community are right now. I don’t believe we have ever spoken or introduced ourselves. My name is [name], I live beside you, and I am a person. I have a whole entire life with challenges and feelings.”

I’ve frankly put up with a fair amount over the last year from them where I have not spoken up, including tenants moving out and leaving junk on the corner. This was technically in my yard, but they probably don’t know the property line, meaning it blew into my yard for over a week so I had to clean up after them. Their Christmas tree kept ending up in my yard after I put it back until they tossed it instead onto the neighbor’s yard across the street. There’s been damage to my garden bed rock wall from poor parking too – and I have dealt with it all politely and quietly up to now.

This behavior from these women was really out of character for the neighborhood too.

I’m good friends with my other next door neighbors, and friendly with everyone else. I did introduce myself to one of them when I first moved in, but she moved out shortly after and frankly they haven’t been very neighborly so I have no interest in trying to establish a relationship with them. Also, other neighbors have described this house as kind of a circus wheel of people moving in and out. Was my initial note really that offensive, or is her response just a passive aggressive attempt at shaming someone for speaking up? AITA?

This person was well within their rights to complain about constant, problematic parking blocking their property.

But the truth is, if it was just the parking it might have been less of an issue – when these things stack up, we naturally become less tolerant in the long run.

And when the plants are getting trampled, the walkway is getting blocked, and actual injury has occurred as a result of this terrible parking, it’s completely understandable that this neighbor would be more than a little upset; writing a note really is one of the nicer things they could have done.

This person agreed that they were right to stand up for themselves, but thought they should have done it much sooner.

However, others thought the person could have handled the situation with a little more poise.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that both notes had more than a little attitude behind them.

The level of condescension in the reply was really toxic, it wouldn’t have taken much to sincerely apologize.

And sure this person could have advocated for themselves sooner, but many of us just hope that things will blow over until something bad really does happen – it’s a mistake often borne of a dislike for confrontation, that it’s unlikely they’ll make again.

Lesson learned.

