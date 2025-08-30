August 30, 2025 at 2:47 pm

McDonald’s Fans Are Trying To Go To All 13,529 Stores In The United States, But The First One They Visited Really Underwhelmed

by Ben Auxier

A McDonald's in Wisconsin

TikTok/donnyboys10

The online creator economy has had a lot of strange, unpredictable results.

I mean, not to get too meta, but right now you’re on a website that collects and commentates interesting things from other places.

As a business.

Who would have thought that would be a normal thing in this era?

And who would have thought content creation could get so specialized, that you might dedicate an internet career to, say, documenting a trip to every McDonald’s in the United States.

That’s what TikTok user @donnyboys10 is doing.

A McDonald's in Wisconsin

TikTok/donnyboys10

“Going to every McDonald’s in the country 1/13529,” reads the caption.

A McDonald's in Wisconsin

TikTok/donnyboys10

This very first one is in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Which as it happens is only about 100 miles from where I’m sitting writing this right now.

Sorry, getting meta again.

A McDonald's in Wisconsin

TikTok/donnyboys10

They’re review for this one?

“3/10. Our McChicken was undercooked and got kicked out of play place would procedure [sic] with caution before coming here!”

@donnyboys10

#mcdonalds #fyp #playplace #goodlooks #yeahhh

♬ Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) – Usher

There are some standouts out there, for sure.

Screenshot 1 bb9fc2 McDonalds Fans Are Trying To Go To All 13,529 Stores In The United States, But The First One They Visited Really Underwhelmed

If you thought maybe this was a joke, it’s not.
They have literally hundreds of these on their account at this point.

Screenshot 2 ebe104 McDonalds Fans Are Trying To Go To All 13,529 Stores In The United States, But The First One They Visited Really Underwhelmed

Go big or go home.

Screenshot 3 865b52 McDonalds Fans Are Trying To Go To All 13,529 Stores In The United States, But The First One They Visited Really Underwhelmed

The algorithm is getting entirely too powerful.

Screenshot 4 ebe164 McDonalds Fans Are Trying To Go To All 13,529 Stores In The United States, But The First One They Visited Really Underwhelmed

The number of McDonald’s operating in the United States is a little difficult to pin down, both because there are so many of them, and because new ones open and old ones close pretty often.

But if we’re judging by the number listed on Wikipedia (which is close to the estimate in this video), assuming they can visit a new McDonald’s every single day, and assuming new openings don’t SIGNIFICANTLY outpace closings, it would take, like, 40 years?

You could shave that down a lot if you hit 3 or 4 a day, but you’d be effectively on a decade+ long road trip, and your diet would probably kill you before you finished.

So I’m thinking the way they’ve kept it going this long is that they probably have contributors sending videos in.

I hope.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read a story that reveals Earth’s priciest precious metal isn’t gold or platinum and costs over $10,000 an ounce!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter