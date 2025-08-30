McDonald’s Fans Are Trying To Go To All 13,529 Stores In The United States, But The First One They Visited Really Underwhelmed

The online creator economy has had a lot of strange, unpredictable results.

I mean, not to get too meta, but right now you’re on a website that collects and commentates interesting things from other places.

As a business.

Who would have thought that would be a normal thing in this era?

And who would have thought content creation could get so specialized, that you might dedicate an internet career to, say, documenting a trip to every McDonald’s in the United States.

That’s what TikTok user @donnyboys10 is doing.

“Going to every McDonald’s in the country 1/13529,” reads the caption.

This very first one is in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Which as it happens is only about 100 miles from where I’m sitting writing this right now.

Sorry, getting meta again.

They’re review for this one?

“3/10. Our McChicken was undercooked and got kicked out of play place would procedure [sic] with caution before coming here!”

There are some standouts out there, for sure.

If you thought maybe this was a joke, it’s not.

They have literally hundreds of these on their account at this point.

Go big or go home.

The algorithm is getting entirely too powerful.

The number of McDonald’s operating in the United States is a little difficult to pin down, both because there are so many of them, and because new ones open and old ones close pretty often.

But if we’re judging by the number listed on Wikipedia (which is close to the estimate in this video), assuming they can visit a new McDonald’s every single day, and assuming new openings don’t SIGNIFICANTLY outpace closings, it would take, like, 40 years?

You could shave that down a lot if you hit 3 or 4 a day, but you’d be effectively on a decade+ long road trip, and your diet would probably kill you before you finished.

So I’m thinking the way they’ve kept it going this long is that they probably have contributors sending videos in.

I hope.

