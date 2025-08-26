Cashier Forgot To Offer A Customer The Option Of A Small Discount Or To Donate To Charity Because He Brought In HIs Own Bag, And The Customer Made A Scene

Most grocery stores have some type of program in place to encourage people to bring in their own bags to help reduce the use of plastic ones, which are hard on the environment.

The cashier in this story forgot to offer a customer the option to get a small discount or make a small donation for using his own bag.

Unfortunately, the customer was not happy about this small oversight and got very upset at the situation.

Check it out.

30 cent donation I work for a small local grocery store. When customers bring their own bags, we offer a 10 cent discount, or customers can opt to have that 10 cents donated to a local nonprofit. We also have a membership points program where customers make a small percentage of money back with each purchase.

People who fill-in at different roles are very valuable.

I’m only a fill-in cashier, and usually work in the grocery department. I’m still newish and these registers are a lot more high tech than anything I’ve used in past retail jobs. While ringing up customers who bring their own bags, we ask if they would like a discount or donation. Well, today, an old man came through my line during a big rush with only two or three items. I did not see that underneath the counter he was holding a bag he’d brought, so I mistakenly did not ask about the discount or donation.

No big deal, it’s an honest mistake.

Usually customers with this few of items don’t even want a bag. So I didn’t ask that either. When I finished ringing up and he’d already had his payment go through, I was about to ask if he’d like a receipt but he stood there staring at me with his bag now up on the counter. He pointed at the bag and was like “don’t you have to ask me about my bag?” I immediately froze a bit and assumed he wanted the discount so I almost reached for a dime from the penny jar, but he immediately let me know that I was supposed to donate his bag. “I ALWAYS donate my bag fee. And you didn’t ask about the money in my account either. I wanted that donated too!”

Hey, ever penny helps, right?

He had only 30 cents in his account. I usually don’t ask about using it if it’s that low of an amount, especially during a rush when we’re short on cashiers. I told him I would have to redo the transaction in order to fix it but I wasn’t exactly sure how to even donate the money in his account or if there was a quicker way to go about this, so I had a manager come up and help.

At least the manager is being nice about it.

The manager apologized to him and explained that I’m only a fill-in and haven’t ever donated account money before in the system. She also explained how we would have to return all of his items and redo the entire transaction. He then yelled at me to give him his receipt back and said “whatever!” And left.

Wow, he could have just donated the money the next time he came through.

No reason to get upset about it.

