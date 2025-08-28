August 28, 2025 at 4:48 pm

TikToker Gave A Tour Of Her Parent’s Huge Home, So Tag Along And See For Yourself!

by Michael Levanduski

Huge house tour with money

Moving into a new house is always exciting, but when you are moving into a mansion, I would imagine it to be on a whole other level.

This TikToker’s parents recently bought a huge home, so she decided to give everyone a tour.

She starts off the video in the driveway looking up at the huge home, and she says, “My parents are halfway done moving into their house, so this is going to be almost my final tour. Come on.” She seems really excited about this. When she gets up to the garage, she says, “This is the garage; it needs to be cleaned.”  The garage is huge; it looks to be at least four stalls, maybe more.

TikToker giving a tour of her huge house.

She continues to take viewers through a room-by-room tour of the house. At one point, she says, “This is the sitting area. This is all chairs for some reason. This is my mom’s office. This is my dad’s office.”

At each point, she shows off a beautiful room that is very large and filled with their belongings.

TikToker giving a tour of her huge house.

About halfway through the video, she gets to her mom’s massive walk-in closet, which is filled with clothes. She says, “This is her closet. Oh, My Gosh. I haven’t actually already seen this. I thought she wasn’t going to be able to fill this, but it’s completely filled.”

That looks like she has enough clothes for years!

TikToker giving a tour of her huge house.

She ends the video walking through a few more rooms, commenting on the golf simulator room, the movie room, and her brother’s hangout room. At the end, she says, “and that’s all.” LOL. As if that weren’t enough!

Wow! I love my house, but this one is insane!

Her mom was out of breath just walking through the whole home!

Check out the full video to get the entire tour for yourself.

almost my last tour:(

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person sounds a little jealous (me too!).

Comment 1 132 TikToker Gave A Tour Of Her Parents Huge Home, So Tag Along And See For Yourself!

Those hallways were really something else.

Comment 2 132 TikToker Gave A Tour Of Her Parents Huge Home, So Tag Along And See For Yourself!

This is so true.

Comment 3 131 TikToker Gave A Tour Of Her Parents Huge Home, So Tag Along And See For Yourself!

Imagine having to clean up a house this big! I’m sure they have a house cleaner.

