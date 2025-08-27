Tired Of His Messy Roommate’s Behavior, This Guy Decided To Let Them Cry Over Spilt Milk… For Days

Everyone has different standards for cleanliness… but then again, there is such a thing as objectively messy.

Some people are slobs, and there’s no way around it.

Like in this story, when a sloppy roommate can’t seem to get it together, in spite of protests.

Let’s clean up this mess…

Roommate who can’t clean up after himself In college I shared an apartment with another guy who couldn’t be bothered to clean up. He’d (not always, but often enough) leave trash on the floor, takeout on the living room table, that sort of thing.

Sounds delightful… if you’re a rat.

And when I called him on it his response would be that if it bothered me that much, why didn’t I just throw it away for him and move on with life? One fine day he poured himself a glass of milk and drank probably about a third of it before putting it on the dining room table and leaving it there while he went on a Spring Break trip for a week.

Gross. What will happen to this glass half full?

I moved it to his bedroom nightstand and closed the door before going on my own week long trip. I turned off the A/C.

Hot. I don’t want to spoil anything, but I bet this milk spoils…

And did I mention this was in Louisiana where even during spring it gets uncomfortably hot? He returned from his vacation to a humid and hot bedroom that reeked of spoiled milk and nasty bacteria.

Puke. I wonder if someone did?

Of course he complained but I just politely told him that I hadn’t tossed it because I thought he’d left it out because he wanted to resume drinking it when he returned.

Nope, but he probably felt pretty queasy.

Let’s see how the comments feel about this milky way?

One person is like… blame the parents.

Someone else says, actions have consequences.

One person says, ah, memories.

Another person says, sometimes strangers are gross.

This roommate really milked his revenge.

Ha.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.