Two Customers Open A Blocked Aisle To Get Tape, And Were Oblivious To The Incredible Danger They Put Themselves In

A lot of us humans have self preservation baked into our minds and bodies. But a lot of folks don’t have this.

See why these nitwits inspired awe in the workers of this hardware store.

Guys walk into a blocked aisle…for tape

When I worked at a hardware store, I occasionally had to spot for people who had to grab pallets of products with a lift. Of course when we do that we would need to close two aisles (one being where the product is, the other being the adjacent one; where in the event of something being pushed or pulled by accident when grabbing a overhead product, no one gets hurt or injured from something falling).

Seems like common sense, but common sense isn’t so common.

Obviously we don’t want customers passing or opening the gates because we want customers to be safe. Unfortunately some dinguses didn’t think that rule applies to them and thought to be untouchable. A co-worker in a forklift and I were in the tile aisle helping an older couple (sweet people) get some tile and it turned out the remaining tile they needed was on the overhead. So as my cw got the lift in position I went to close the other aisle to the right (our carpeting) and see a group of six people looking at rollaway carpet. Naturally we can’t close an aisle when there are people still shopping so I ask if they needed help and let them know we were going to be closing the aisle soon. They stayed in that aisle for 10 minutes. Just looking at the rolled carpet and talking about God knows what. The older lady needing the tile realized they were holding up the aisle and was waiting at the other end of the aisle looking at them with her arms crossed. Even though she was wearing shades I could tell she was staring daggers at them. Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, the group leaves and I rush to get both gates closed and latched to the shelfs. My cw was bringing the pallet of tile down as I was watching the gates on the carpeting side.

Goodie! A death wish!

As I was looking at other aisles to see if anyone was looking into our flooring aisle and if I had to tell customers we will be opening it shortly, I turned to see two guys (early 20s) from the group before on the other side UNLATCH THE GATE OPPOSITE OF ME…OPEN IT…AND WALKED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE AISLE. I quickly called for the forklift to stop and I called out to the guys: “Hey! This aisle is blocked off right now! We are getting a pallet down that could push something over here!” One of the Einsteins looked at me and said: “We are just getting some tape.” Tape…You guys risked having a heavy pallet avalanche turn you guys to human pancakes…for FREAKING TAPE?! You couldn’t just wait two minutes max?! I stood there dumbfounded at how impatient and stupid they were. By the time I got out of it they had left and closed the gate back. I told my cw and my floor manager what happened and they were just less than amused as I was. Don’t open closed, do not pass or hazardous gates or signs. Odds are there is a good reason you’re being kept on the opposite side.

Here is what folks are saying.

It’s weird entitlement and narcissism.

Indeed. Idiot proofing is a real thing.

I would need to punch the mirrors.

Same. I’d take it even farther.

Banning them would be even better.

I bet these guys are sovereign citizens.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.