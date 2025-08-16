Visitor Kept Blocking The Only Open Driveway With His Motorcycle, So This Family Member Served A Sticky Reminder He’d Never Forget

Some people won’t stop being inconsiderate until consequences get personal.

What would you do if a frequent guest kept parking in front of the only working entrance to your home, ignoring every request to stop?

Would you just learn to live with it?

Or would you finally send a message that can’t be ignored?

In the following story, one man finds himself dealing with this very problem and puts an end to it.

Here’s how he handled it.

One ‘sweet’ move put an end to the daily haggles! Living in a joint family is not easy. You have to make adjustments every now and then, sometimes with family members, or sometimes with their relatives, friends, and all. There are 2 entrances to our home that connect it with the main road. At any point every day, some outsider visits our house for his/her business. This happened 9-10 months ago when my uncle’s BIL made a visit for some reason. He is a regular visitor. During that time, there were some constructions going on at our house, due to which one of the entrances was blocked.

The BIL wouldn’t listen at all.

That BIL came, parked his motorcycle with a locked handle just in front of the other entrance, which was open for all, and went in. I was in a hurry that day, and getting my motorcycle on the road became a hardcore job. I called him multiple times, but he never answered. I went to his uncle’s home only to find that his BIL had left with the uncle without leaving any keys. Somehow, I managed to move his bike out of my way and went out. This happened numerous times afterwards, and even after complaining, he never parked at the right spot. Then came the sweet revenge that changed the scenario completely.

Here’s where he learned his lesson.

That entrance, which was open, is just below my balcony. It’s an open balcony, and I spend quite a lot of time there. In all these days, I had noticed that he always parked his motorcycle just below that spot. Imagine if you jump from my balcony, you will land on the seat of that motorcycle. One fine day, I had a pretty bad cough. I used to smoke a lot, and that could be the reason. So, in the afternoon, after he parked in the usual spot and went in, I had a severe cough, a real mouthful. Instead of spitting anywhere else, I spat on his seat. A quarter of the seat got covered with deep green to teal mucus, with lots of white bubbles and other sticky saliva, especially that part where he sits. It’s been quite a long time now. Many days passed, but he never parked his motorcycle there at the usual spot.

Gross! No wonder he didn’t park there again.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what he did.

But some people think it is.

Nice pun!

This person might, but most people don’t.

Another funny pun.

That’s totally nasty, but it seems like it was effective, so that’s a win.

You’ve gotta take em where you can get em I guess.

