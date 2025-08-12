Wedding Venue Had A Strict No-Pets Policy, But When She Denied Her Sister From Bringing Her Dog, Her Sister Threw A Fit And Refused To Attend The Ceremony

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without selfish family members throwing a wrench in your best-laid plans.

When one bride-to-be denied her sister from bringing her “emotional support dog” to her wedding, it sparked a family-wide dispute that was hard to come back from.

Read on for the full scoop.

AITA for not letting my sister bring her emotional support dog to my wedding, even though she’s threatening not to come? I’m getting married in a few months. My sister has an emotional support dog—not a trained service animal—and wants to bring it to the wedding.

But when she tells her sister her dog can’t come, she doesn’t take it well.

We’re having the ceremony in a formal indoor venue that doesn’t allow animals (except certified service animals). I told her the dog can’t come, and she said she won’t come either if he’s not allowed.

Now the rest of the family is getting involved too.

Now my parents are calling me selfish and saying I’m excluding her. But I feel like the wedding should be about me and my partner, not her dog. AITA?

She didn’t set out to exclude her sister, but she’s not going to risk losing out on her venue.

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

The venue rules should speak for themselves here.

If it was up to this commenter, they would say this:

Attending the wedding should be more important to her sister than leaving her dog for a couple hours.

This user suspects the sister may be misusing the term “emotional support dog”.

She couldn’t help but wonder why her sister’s dog mattered more to her than showing up for family.

Now all she can do is move forward and celebrate with the people who actually want to be there.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.