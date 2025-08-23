When He Found Out His Ex Cheated On Him With A Mutual Friend, So He Got Revenge On The Friend

Breakups are never easy, but when they happen because someone cheated, it can be especially painful.

My ex cheated on me with a friend of mine I introduced him to But the petty revenge of this story is against said “friend.” (When I found out about it I had already broken up with my ex for other affairs he had) I (m26 when this happened) met this friend (m28) at the university (let’s call him Mario). Mario told me how his family situation was bad, his father was super homophobic. He had no friends, and felt really depressed. Since he lived in a city close to my ex’s city I introduced him to my ex’s group of friends living around there. Sometimes, when I was studying for exam session, I couldn’t join them but I was okay and trust them both they could spend time together.

Anyway, long story short, 1 year later this situation started I broke up with my ex because I found out he cheated on me with other guys. 8 months later the breaking up my sister told me that actually, when I was still with my ex, Mario (that was a shared friend of ours) had a situation with him. Basically he was so proud of it that he shared the story with people at the university. One of them happened to be very close to a girl that was my sister’s best friend so the info arrived to me. However they asked me not to tell anything before Mario’s birthday party in order to not ruin the party (it was planned a week after they told me) for the other friend that he shared the party with. I kept the promise.

I went to the party, it was a little bit awkward but my group of friend made the party easier to go through. When we had to leave I didn’t say goodbye to him. I deleted him from every social network we shared and from that moment, since he had fun telling this story to LOTS OF people at the university, I helped him in the process: I told about it to everyone he knew and that knew him, included the professor he was writing the graduation thesis with (that happened to be the same professor I wrote my graduation thesis with).

I told to his best friends that confronted him and felt betrayed by his behavior. His best best friend told me she was so mad not just for what he did but that he did it to me that have always been kind, helpful and welcoming with everyone, including him. He lost every single friend he had a that time.

After 3-4 months he sent me a DM where he told me that he found out I knew about him and my ex and that he was sorry, really sorry because he felt he wronged me twice: first for doing it and second for not telling me. He wanted to speak with me. Told me he felt so sorry and I had the right to insult him and even hit him if I felt the need to. I never replied. After 1.5 years (!!) he wrote me again saying that he started therapy and the therapist suggested him to find closure with all the bad situation he found himself into. That he needed my forgiveness because he wanted to change. Again, I didn’t reply. That forgiveness was more to make himself feel better than to make me feel better.

Honestly, I had no reason to reply. At that point I had a new boyfriend (that is still my partner now after 8 years), met new friends. Left my university life behind (but kept in touch with some friends from there), didn’t need him again as a friend. I felt emotionally not involved anymore with that situation. He had chosen to wrong me and it’s okay, but I was not going to put up again with his nonsense honestly. I don’t know what happened to him later. I just know he didn’t graduate anymore and moved to another city. Oopsie.

