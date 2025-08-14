His Sister Criticized Him, So He Brought Up Her Painful Past Even Though They’d Previously Promised Not To Discuss It

Could you commit to keeping a family secret for your niece’s entire life?

The mother, brother and sister in this story thought they could, and they did for years. But a lifetime is a lot to ask.

AITA For telling my Niece her mother tried to give her away as a baby? I (28 M) got into a huge argument with my sister (31 F) last week. The argument had been simmering for a long time, as tension between us has been high for years.

When I was 17, my sister had an accidental pregnancy, and when she told her boyfriend, he left her. Due to our religious family she kept the baby, but once her daughter was born she panicked. She didn’t want to go through the legal troubles of adoption, so she asked that me and our mother took care of her kid. There was no legal custody, but it was an agreement made within the family.

I essentially raised my niece from birth until she was 3. With help from my mother, as she was working to support the new edition to the family. I dropped out of school and took care of her, fed her, changed her, and taught her how to walk while my mom was away at work. Then, my sister met her now husband, cleaned her life up and suddenly wanted her kid back.

No warning, she moves back to home says thanks and starts being a mother. My niece is now eleven and doesn’t remember all I and her grandmother did. It’s been a family agreement to forget this all happened until the argument.

My sister made a petty comment during a fight, where she implied since I lost my job recently I can’t handle responsibility.

I snapped and told her she was lucky her daughter was too young to remember how she abandoned her. My niece overheard this, and now wants to know what I meant.

I outright said that her mother didn’t think she could raise her, and left her with me and grandma. Now, my sister says I traumatised her daughter, and my mom says I should have kept the secret like we agreed. I think this secret couldn’t stay kept forever. Am I a jerk?

