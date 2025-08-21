One Roommate Starts Cleaning The Kitchen, And The Other Roommate Gets Really Upset For A Weird Reason

If you have a roommate, it can be important to make sure you both clean up after yourselves and do your fair share of cleaning.

If you and your roommate decided that today was going to be cleaning day, would you talk about who was going to clean what, or would you both just start cleaning until everything was done?

In today’s story, two roommates start cleaning without talking about who would clean what, and that’s where the problem lies!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not apologizing to my roommate for cleaning the kitchen? My (26F) roommate (27F) is mad at me because i cleaned the kitchen. This morning we decided to do our weekend-reset cleaning so we can relax tomorrow. We hadn’t assigned jobs or anything, we just got to work. After about an hour we took a short break and after I felt rested, i started on the kitchen.

Her roommate wanted to clean the kitchen.

When she saw me doing the dishes, she started yelling at me “I wanted to clean the kitchen!” And i said “oh i didn’t know. i’m almost done, it’s okay!” She stormed off for a few minutes and came back to watch me clean. I asked her if she’s actually mad at me for cleaning the kitchen. And she said yes. She said “I was planning on cleaning the kitchen so I don’t know what to do now” As if there aren’t other things to clean? like litter boxes, laundry, mopping, etc??

She thinks her roommate if being ridiculous.

I told her that seems ridiculous and I think it’s a net-positive to have the kitchen clean as it benefits both of us. I told her I would never get mad at her for cleaning, so I really don’t understand why she is upset. She is refusing to talk to me, furrowing her brows when she looks at me, storming in and out of rooms, etc. I feel like she won’t talk to me unless I apologize. But honestly I don’t feel like I need to apologize? Am I the jerk?

I would never be upset at someone for cleaning the kitchen. She should just go clean something else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This might be the case.

Or here’s another possibility.

What’s she REALLY upset about?

Perhaps she was trying to get out of another task.

Seriously, she can clean my kitchen too!

Her roommate really overreacted!

