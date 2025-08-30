Wife Caught Her Husband Cheating With His Workout Partner, So She Burned His Favorite Pair Of Sneakers And Sent Him The Evidence

Any woman who’s been cheated on has probably dreamt of getting him back… keying his car, carving her name into his leather seat, etc. etc.

In this story, a woman turns this fantasy into reality. But she’s worried she might’ve gone too far…

Let’s investigate to see if he deserves it…

AITAH for burning my husband’s shoes after I caught him cheating? So last night I (F31) grabbed my husband’s (M33) phone while he was snoring. Yeah, I know his passcode, we’ve been married four years, together seven. Thought we had nothing to hide.

Well, the snoring is the first problem. Reading his texts, the second… but what does she find?

Found months of texts with his “gym buddy,” dates, hotel bookings, the whole disgusting thing. Worst part? They’d been at it since before our anniversary.

Ouch. Will she confront him?

This morning after he left for work, I took his precious Jordans (the ones he waited in line for 12 hours to get) and gave them a nice little backyard barbecue. Made sure they burned real slow. Sent him the video with, “Hope she’s worth it.”

Video evidence, too? She went all in. How’s he gonna react?

Now he’s blowing up my phone calling me crazy and threatening to call the cops over “property damage.” He didn’t even try to deny cheating. Just cried about his stupid shoes.

Boo-hoo. This guy sounds like he’s not a winner?

Now I’m sitting here with wine, watching the security cam footage of him sobbing over melted sneakers, and honestly? It’s kinda satisfying. AITA for not feeling bad? (Already called a divorce lawyer.)

She’s on it.

What do the comments think of her fiery response?

This person says, YOUR money bought those shoes too.

Someone else says, I mean, you kinda burned yourself?

Another user says, everybody grow up.

This poster says, cover your bases girl.

Another person smiles in spite of herself.

Sick burn.

