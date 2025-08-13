Woman Asked Her Husband For Equal Treatment When It Comes To Their Children Visiting Them, But He Got Mad And Gave Her The Silent Treatment

Fairness and equality should be observed in blended families.

If you spouse had different rules for his kids than he had for your kids, would you call him out on it or learn to live with the hypocrisy?

This woman‘s husband has double standards when it comes to their adult children visiting them, but when she pointed out the double standard, he got angry.

Now, she’s wondering who is really the problem here.

Read the full story below.

AITA for expecting my husband to not have double standards for his kids vs mine? My husband requires advanced notice of my son and grandson being at our house. My husband says it’s for “planning purposes.” But his son showed up unannounced, and I asked him to please speak with his son about letting us know when he’s coming.

This woman’s husband got mad when she confronted him about his visiting rules.

My husband just told me: “Kids should feel like they can visit their parents.” He also said, “Most parents would be happy their kid came to visit.” Then, he got angry.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s right for her husband to have double standards.

He absolutely would NOT acknowledge that it’s no different than what he asks of my son and grandson. He has now been giving me the silent treatment for several weeks. AITA for asking him to hold his son (26) to the same standard that he holds my son (21) and my daughter’s son (12)?

Her husband is being ridiculous. The same rules should apply to all of their children.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This man does not love you, says this person.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s a genuine question from this user.

A fair rule applies to everyone, no exceptions.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.