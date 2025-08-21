Woman Asks Daughter’s Father To Stay Over To Watch Their Child For Three Days, But She Comes Back To A Completely Destroyed Home

Co-parenting is difficult regardless of your relationship with your ex, but it certainly gets more difficult if said ex is abusive.

This mom does a good job of biting her tongue for her daughter’s sake. The father, however, has other plans.

This woman took to Reddit to share her story.

AITA for not allowing my kid’s dad in my home unsupervised? I (43 female) have a 4 year old daughter. Her father and I split up because he was abusive.

Her ex/child’s father has always been good to their daughter.

He has never shown any aggression towards our daughter. He (47 male) loves her very much. I do not speak ill of him around her at all. I do not want to damage their relationship in anyway because I want her to know that she has a loving father and foster a happy healthy relationship between them.

He traveled to watch his daughter so that the woman could leave town.

I always allowed him access to her and made sure they have regular contact. So when I needed to go out of town for work for 3 days, he offered to watch her and I agreed. He lives in another state so he came to my house and watched her here so she could still go to school and keep her routine. When I came home my house was destroyed. Not just messy but destroyed.

The man damaged multiple items.

He had broken a toilet downstairs and did not turn the valve off all the way and flooded my downstairs. He had broken a banister railing and somehow managed to crack the master bathroom toilet also. My hardwood floors ruined, my expensive area rug and furniture all water damaged.

He managed to somehow blame her for some of the damage.

I should mention I rent my house. To his credit he fixed the railing; however, he blamed me for him tripping and breaking it because I had clothes at the top of the stairs (however this was not the issue because it came out later that missed a step further down and when he fell it broke).

The woman had to draw the line at his deceit.

Accidents happen and I could understand that but gas lighting me and saying it was my fault was not okay.

The father was dishonest and roped the daughter into being dishonest.

As for the toilet I still have not received any kind of plausible explanation for how the toilet broke or why he didn’t ensure the valve was off and no more water would be leaking flooding out of the toilet. He didn’t tell me when it happened and even had my daughter keep the secret when I talked to her nightly.

The woman drew a hard line.

So I told him he is no longer allowed unsupervised in my home or with our daughter. That he is untrustworthy and a bad role model for our daughter. AITA for yanking away unsupervised access to his daughter because of all this?

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this one…

One person noted the silver lining in it all.

While this reader said the punishment was too light for their liking.

This person said the man is not to be trusted.

I agree that the scene must have been scary for the little girl is well.

Good on you for putting your foot down, Mama Bear!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.