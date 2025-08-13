Woman Decided To Skip Her Sister’s Wedding Because Her Wife Was Not Invited, But Now She’s Being Accused Of Being Petty And Overreacting

Weddings are supposed to be celebrated with loved ones and family members, but would you attend a wedding where your spouse wasn’t welcome?

This woman‘s sister is getting married; however, she was shocked to learn that while she was invited, her wife was deliberately excluded.

Now, she doesn’t want to attend the wedding, but her family thinks she’s overreacting. Is she?

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding—or give a gift—after she invited my ex but excluded my wife? My (32F) sister (28F) is getting married in a few weeks. She recently sent out the official invites, and while I was included, my wife (30F) was not. When I asked about it, my sister told me the decision was intentional. She said she wants her wedding to be “as peaceful as possible” and that she doesn’t feel comfortable having my wife there.

This woman’s wife and sister didn’t get along really well.

My wife and sister have never gotten along particularly well. There’s no major incident or explosive history, just mutual dislike and a few passive-aggressive exchanges over the years. That said, my wife has always been respectful at family gatherings, and I’ve never seen her act out.

She’s hurt that her sister invited her ex-girlfriend and not her wife.

What makes this worse, though, is that my ex-girlfriend is invited. I dated her for four years before meeting my wife. My sister remained friends with her after we broke up six years ago. I didn’t love it, but I never made an issue of it. Still, it’s incredibly hurtful to see that my sister would rather include someone from my past, someone I haven’t spoken to in years, over the person I’ve chosen to build a life with.

She said she won’t be attending the wedding.

I told my sister that I wasn’t comfortable attending under these circumstances and that I wouldn’t be sending a wedding gift either. She doesn’t recognize my wife as part of the family, so she shouldn’t expect me to play along with the celebration as if everything is fine. She accused me of being petty and trying to punish her for “setting boundaries.”

Her parents think that she’s overreacting.

My parents have since called to say I’m overreacting, and that I should “just go and keep the peace.” To me, this feels like more than a disagreement. It feels like a fundamental lack of respect for my marriage. But the family seems to think I’m making it about me. AITA for refusing to attend the wedding and declining to give a gift because of how my wife has been treated?

It’s hard to want to go to a wedding when your own spouse isn’t welcome.

Sometimes, choosing peace means walking away and avoiding conflict.

