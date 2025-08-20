Woman Feels Too Stressed Out To Socialize With Her Boyfriend’s Family, But He Claims That Her Refusal To Join Them For Dinner Makes Him Look Bad

If you know that you’re overwhelmed, stressed out and anxious due to pressure from school or work, would you still go through with social obligations like a dinner with your partner’s family, or would you be honest about needing space and alone time?

In today’s story, one woman opts for alone time, but her boyfriend claims that makes him look bad. Is he right, or was she right to prioritize her mental health?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not having a meal with my boyfriend’s family despite feeling rubbish? Basically, my boyfriend said I made him look bad, and now I’m worrying I did and could have avoided it happening altogether. So today, I (F, 23) was woken up by my boyfriend because his family were having their usual Sunday roast at the house (I’ve lived with them since February). I said I didn’t want to go down because I was exhausted and overwhelmed with uni work, and I ended up crying. He said I could just come down in my pyjamas and say hi, but that’s just not an option.

She really didn’t think that would work.

It’s not that kind of family. They’re quite formal, and it would’ve made me feel even more self-conscious. Also 5 grandparents which is overwhelming as I have none! I’ve explained to him before that I have ADHD and that social situations can be really difficult for me. I get overwhelmed and burnt out quickly, especially when I’m already stressed.

She doesn’t need even more stress.

Sometimes I genuinely don’t know how to talk to people, and it makes me feel panicked and anxious. He knows this, he also knows uni work is highly stressful and I’ve been breaking down in tears at random moments the last month or so due to stress and anxiety. I’m due to start placement again tomorrow and have a feeling of dread about it because of my anxiety. (Panic attacks have stopped last couple months but it’s often always there).

It’s not that she has a problem with her boyfriend’s family.

To be clear, I love his family. They’ve never done anything wrong, and I don’t dislike being around them. But sometimes, especially when I’m already emotionally and mentally drained, it just feels like too much. I’ve even signed up to work some upcoming Sundays just to avoid this exact situation. What made me feel a bit guilty is that when I tried to explain this to my boyfriend, he said it would “look bad on him” if I didn’t show up.

She’s not sure if she made the right decision.

I don’t know if he’s right, I don’t want to make him look bad. But at the same time, I just didn’t have the capacity today. I’ve missed them before, boyfriend has, boyfriends younger brother and girlfriend has, so I don’t know if my boyfriend said that to try and make me go down. I’m worried I may have been a jerk because I made my boyfriend look bad. I could have gone done and gone through the meal but I would have made it very awkward. AITA?

It sounds like she’s really overthinking this, and her boyfriend’s response is only making her more stressed out. She needed her space, and that’s okay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Is saying “hi” too much to ask?

Another person thinks she’s being childish.

Another person thinks she’s couldn’t have been too stressed out to say “hello.”

This person calls her inconsiderate.

Who knew a missed family dinner could cause so much drama?!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.