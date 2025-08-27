Woman Felt Neglected On Mother’s Day, So She Ignored The Last-Minute Flowers Her Husband Gave Her

Gifts become extra special when they are well-thought-out and come from the heart, but some people are better at getting heartfelt gifts than others.

Husband didn’t acknowledge Mother’s day until I got home late at night. To start, my husband is not the romantic type, which I am perfectly okay with. I am so used to it and don’t mind it at all. This is my second Mother’s Day. Last year, he instantly woke up, hugged me, and later showed up with flowers, which was unexpected.

We celebrated Mother’s Day with my family on Saturday. We are Hispanic, and Mother’s Day is on May 10. I didn’t get anything then, so I was thinking maybe he’s waiting for Sunday. Come Sunday and nothing. No hug, no Happy Mother’s Day, nothing.

He woke up early, around 6:45. I thought, maybe he’s going to make breakfast. My toddler and I got up and ready for our day and went down around 8. He was on the couch, watching a soccer game. I did mention, “Oh, I thought you came down to make breakfast for us.” He said no and continued watching his game.

I think his team was losing, so he was probably upset. I was so hurt. I was tearing up, which he didn’t notice. I am very emotional, but I am also hormonal since I am currently expecting our second baby. I went to make breakfast for myself and my toddler. We finished eating, and at this point, I really didn’t want to spend any more time at home with him.

I made plans to go to my parents and asked if he would like to come with us. He said, “No, I’d rather stay home today.” Which honestly was better for me at that point because I was so upset. We left around 10, and we had a really nice time at my parents’ house. My mom made food, and my toddler had a great day with her cousins.

We got back home around 8. I bathed my toddler, and when we went into the bedroom, I saw flowers with a little note. I completely ignored it. I finished with her and put her to bed, then got in the shower.

By the time I got out, he was asleep. I read the note, which said I am a wonderful mom and wife and “Happy Mother’s Day.” I didn’t say anything. I just went to bed and went to sleep.

This morning, he went to work, and I didn’t mention anything about the flowers or the note. I just feel that it was out of guilt, not genuine at all. Like I said, he isn’t the romantic type. But if he did it last year, I don’t see how this year is different. He was so dismissive in the morning that the flowers literally did nothing for me.

So, AITA for not acknowledging the flowers? Not sure if it matters, but I am more of the romantic type. I am thoughtful when it comes to gift-giving. For his first Father’s Day, I made a personalized book from my daughter as well as a frame with a picture of them both, and a nice heartfelt letter.

I had already started thinking of his Father’s Day gift for this year, but honestly, I don’t think I will be doing anything. I feel bad though, because it isn’t how I am. Thoughts?

It can be hard to feel overlooked, but sometimes communication is helpful and necessary. She should try telling him what she would like so that he doesn’t have to guess, such as letting him know she wants him to make her breakfast or whatever it is that would actually be meaningful to her.

Appreciation means more when it comes from genuine effort, not guilt.

