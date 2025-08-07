Woman Initially Denied Her Son A Candy Bar From The Store, So The Little Boy Negotiated Like A Pro

Some parent-child conversations are pure comedy gold.

Imagine working at a store and hearing a little boy try to talk his mom into buying him a candy bar. Would you step in to try to make the sale, or would you listen quietly to see how it plays out?

This woman was working at the register when a mom and her kid came up.

The little boy asked for a candy bar, and they had the cutest conversation.

Read the full story below, and be ready to giggle a bit.

This kid’s also going places. This is in lieu of the usual fare of horrible people doing terrible things. Here’s a conversation I overheard from a mom and her kid when working at the register. Kid: Mom, can I have a candy bar? Mom: Do you have any money?

This woman continued to listen to their conversation.

Kid: No. Can I have a dollar? Mom: What do I look like, a bank? Kid: Yeah. Can I take out a loan? Mom: No. You have terrible credit. Kid: But what if I worked for it? Like did some chores at home?

The kid called his mom “Evil Bank Mom.”

Mom: Well, alright. But I get to chose the chore, and you can’t complain about it. Kid: Deal. The mom puts the candy bar on the counter. Kid (grinning): Thanks, Evil Bank Mom. Makes me smile every time I think about it.

Who needs cartoons when real-life conversations like this are full of laughs and love?

