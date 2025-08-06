Woman Loans Her Coworker Money, But When She Didn’t Repay The Loan, Another Coworker Stepped In To Help

Borrowing from or lending to a coworker can get messy.

If a coworker asked to borrow money and didn’t repay it, would you handle the problem yourself, or would you involve other coworkers to try to get your money back?

This young woman lent a struggling co-worker some money. Then, she told a few people at work about it, and things got messy.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for reporting my co worker? I (19F) had a co-worker (36 or 37F) borrow $40 from me. She mentioned it was for her children, so I proceeded to give her $40. I was assuming she’d give the money back by Friday.

An older co-worker warned this woman not to lend money to their co-worker.

She would continue to put it off, and one night, we were talking about her in the to-go room. My really nice co-worker (45F) mentioned to me “do not give her money.” I proceeded to tell the 3 people in the room what happened.

She got her money back after her co-worker got pulled aside.

Word got out. The 45-year old was enraged and told a few managers, one of whom pulled the 36-year-old aside. I got my money, but it’s been a little rough.

She felt bad.

I might be the jerk because after a while, I told her not to worry because I got really irritated. She told me not to tell anyone, and I feel very bad, because I broke her trust.

Her co-worker had been making comments about her.

She makes small jabs at me here and there, and it gets to me. I’m super sensitive, so little things make me upset and uncomfortable. I forgot to mention, I’m pretty sure she has borrowed from a few people.

She’s unsure if she handled it right.

I just wish she would let it go because she continues to tell people she never borrowed from me. But she did. However, she is struggling really bad, and I believe i could of handled everything in a more mature, kind way. AITA?

She has probably borrowed from other coworkers before. She shouldn’t have loaned her the money.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Co-worker deserved it, says this person.

Short and simple.

This person gives their honest opinion.

And lastly, here’s simple but wise advice.

Loans are one of the leading causes of friendships breaking down.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.