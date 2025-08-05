Woman Refused To Babysit Her Newborn Nephew Every Day After Work, So Her Sister Got Upset And Called Her Selfish

Even the people we love can sometimes ask too much of us.

AITA for refusing to help my sister with her baby every day after work? I (21F) work full-time, every day except Sundays. My sister (36F) recently had a baby, who is now five months old. I love my nephew and visit them whenever I can after work, but it’s usually a long trip, and I get home around 9 pm when I go there.

I live with my mom, and she doesn’t like me taking showers after 9 pm because of the noise. Even though I pay the water and electric bills, I try to avoid fights and respect that. My sister just returned from maternity leave, and she asked me to come help with the baby every day after work, so she can shower and get things done.

I told her that it’s difficult for me because of how late I get home and the problems it causes at home. I also mentioned that I’m usually exhausted after work and that going there daily would be too much.

She said it was fine but then got really upset and started yelling at me. She brought up personal things, saying I can’t keep a job and making me feel like I’m unreliable. I was just trying to explain my situation, but she seemed to take it as an attack.

Now, I don’t feel comfortable going to her house anymore even though I care about her and the baby. She has a husband and in-laws who could help her too, so I don’t feel like it’s fair for her to expect this much from me. Still, I worry that my family will think I’m being selfish or uncaring. AITA?

Asking for help is one thing, but demanding unreasonable requests is another story.

