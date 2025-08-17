Woman Refused To Carry A Stroller Up The Escalator With Her Baby Inside, But Her Husband Called Her Unreasonable

Safety should always come first, especially when children are involved.

If you had a baby in a stroller and had to go up a flight of stairs, what would you do? That’s the question one mom asked her husband, but she was not on board with his answer.

This woman with a 5-month-old was planning a museum trip with her mother and sisters.

Apparently, the train station they would get off at doesn’t have an elevator, but she thought her husband’s suggestion sounded dangerous.

Is she right, or is she overreacting?

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for calling my husband delusional for how he wants to carry a stroller I (30F) have my family (senior mother and adult sisters) visiting this week. We plan on going to a museum in an hour. I have my daughter (5 months) in a stroller. We decided to go to the museum via public transportation where the destination station doesn’t have an elevator to get to the street level.

This woman’s husband suggested how they could navigate the station without an elevator.

My husband (33M) won’t be joining us on this trip, and I expressed that it may be hard to get out of the station with no elevator. My husband suggests that we should carry the stroller up/down the stairs or escalator as is (not folded). This is, of course, with the help of my sisters. One would hold the handle and another holding the front/wheels area.

She told him that this method could be dangerous.

I think this is incredibly dangerous to do with a baby. I say I’d rather take off the baby seat, fold the carriage, and have one of my family members carry the folded stroller while I have the baby seat with baby. This turned into a huge argument with him saying it’s a skill issue if we can’t do it his way.

She explained why she’s not going to do this.

I told him his idea is delusional, saying we’ve watched multiple videos of people before fail at doing this with other objects. I then said there’s no reasoning with him and that I was done with him. So, AITA?

Wearing the baby in a baby carrier instead of taking the stroller would make life a lot easier in this situation.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

The husband is correct, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks it’s pretty normal.

Finally, here’s some short and simple advice.

Being overly cautious is normal when a baby’s safety is on the line.

