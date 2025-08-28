Woman Refused To Move In With Her Struggling Friend, So He Called Her Selfish And A Bad Friend

It’s great when friends can support one another, but support also has its limits.

If a friend wanted to move in together because he couldn’t afford to pay the rent on his own, would you agree, or would you worry that his financial instability would leave you paying the rent yourself?

This woman has a best friend who was evicted from his home for not paying the rent.

Her friend suggested that they find a new place together, but this idea concerns her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my bestfriend why I don’t want to live with him? My best friend Mike is about to be kicked out from his rented house by both his roommates. He has not paid the last 2 months’ rent. He lost his job last month and has had issues finding a new one. Mike has been suggesting we move into a new place together for a while now, but because of the eviction, he wants us to plan for it now.

This woman felt bad about what Mike had gone through.

Here’s the issue: Mike is, unfortunately, a really maladjusted adult. I feel bad about it because he’s had issues with his family which caused him to move out at 18 and have to try and teach himself life skills they did not. He has some disorders that also make it difficult, but he does try.

She let him down easy before, but he continued sticking around.

Unfortunately, I can’t really look past the bad life choices he makes and how it would affect me. I let him down easy in the past, telling him that I don’t think it would be a good idea for our friendship and that I had different plans for the future. But he never seems to let it go and comes up with new reasons we should.

She decided to be honest with him this time.

The other day he brought it up again, and when I told him it’s not a good idea, he got angry. He told me that I haven’t actually given him a valid reason as to why. He said I’m just afraid to leave my parents. I decided to be honest with him. I told him that at his current state, I don’t feel comfortable being financially dependent on each other.

But he got angrier and accused her of being a bad friend.

Well, this made him angrier. He accused me of being a bad friend who thinks I’m better than him. He said that he helped me through tough times. but I can’t do the same. Then, he stormed out. This reached our mutual friends who think I’m not being understanding and I’m a bad friend.

She doesn’t know what to do and thinks she’s being selfish.

Now, I don’t know what to do. I have problems empathizing with people, so maybe I am being a jerk, but I also want to be able to take care of my needs and follow through with my plans. Am I being selfish? Should I not have told him why I don’t want to live with him and just made up an excuse? I plan to move out soon, so I didn’t want to.

It’s great to help a friend, but it’s not great to ruin your own financial stability and give up on your life goals.

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

This person shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

It’s not selfish to protect your own peace, says this person.

Finally, this person thinks it’s not worth it.

Being honest may hurt, but pretending can lead to even bigger regrets.

