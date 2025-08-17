Woman Was Planning Her Wedding Carefully Due To Limited Seating, But Her Cousin Isn’t Going To Come Unless Her Boyfriend Is Invited

Weddings can bring out unexpected tension in families. Deciding who to invite and who not to invite can make people upset.

This woman was carefully planning her wedding day because of the limited space in the venue, but then her aunt asked a question that made the situation more complicated.

Now, she’s trying to decide if adding one more guest to the guest list is a good idea or not.

Read the full story below.

AITA for saying my cousins boyfriend isn’t invited to my wedding I am currently stuck in a situation. My auntie has messaged asking if my cousin’s boyfriend (of 2 years) is invited to our wedding. Our invitation specified their family name, and so, we have said that we’ll let them know closer to the time because of numbers.

This woman doesn’t personally know her cousin’s boyfriend.

For context, they do not live together and they are only 21. He has never made the slightest effort to speak to any of us at family events. I don’t even know his last name. My cousin is refusing to come if he is not invited, so now I feel obligated to invite him.

Her aunt had already booked accommodation for their family, and this included her cousin’s BF.

My auntie has booked an Airbnb for all of them, including the boyfriend. This was even before any confirmation of him being invited has been sent. Am I being a jerk for not inviting him?

They’re young and not married, but does the cousin deserve a plus one?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user makes a valid point.

You can invite whoever you want, says this person.

This user has a sincere question.

Finally, short and sensible.

An invitation should be earned through presence, not pressure.

