Woman Was Still Speaking About Her Late Father Even After Her Mom Remarried, But Family Members Were Telling Her To Let Him Go

AITA for bringing up my late father in front of my mother’s new husband? I’m so upset and I do not know if I’m in the wrong. I’m 27 F. My father passed away from cancer back in 2018, when I was 20. Last weekend, my mother re-married.

I get along well enough with her new husband. He’s a cool guy in general and treats me and my mother well. He also has a 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, as he’s been married and divorced his ex. They have a 50/50 custody split of their daughter.

During the wedding on Saturday, everyone had fun. I even shed some tears of joy for my mom. But Sunday, something shifted. My cousin asked if I am going to call my mom’s new husband dad.

I obviously said no. I already had a dad and was a fully grown woman by the time he came into my mother’s life. After that comment, my mother and her sister pulled me aside. They started yelling at me to stop bringing up my father in front of her new husband. because… he’s jealous? Of a dead man?

His ex is alive and they see each other every other weekend to pass the kid, but he’s jealous of a dead man? I basically told them to get off me. I do not do it deliberately, but my father had been my father for 20 years. And naturally, I bring him up sometimes in passing. Especially to my younger cousin who was only 7 when my dad passed away and barely remembers him.

My aunt went into a whole tangent about: “My dad was important to me but is not important to anybody else anymore. And I should let go and move on instead of talking about him because everyone else is.” That, in turn, made me cry and I didn’t speak to either of them for the rest of the day. AITA for bringing up my dad sometimes? Is it reasonable of my mother’s husband to be jealous of a literal corpse?

Love does not end just because someone is no longer here.

