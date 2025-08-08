Her Aunt Barged Into Her Office While This Woman Was Working From Home, And It Caused A Disruption That’s Left Her Locking Her Door

Working from home works out very well for many people, but no matter how great it is, it is still work.

What would you do if you worked from home and every time your aunt stopped by, she would barge in and cause a disruption that interrupted your work?

That is what was happening to the woman in this story, so she finally started locking her office door to keep her aunt from barging in.

Was that rude or justified? Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for locking myself in my office when we have company? I 36 F took in my mother during the pandemic after some medical issues. I never made her move out after. It works for us, she has her own bedroom and bathroom, we share other spaces and I work from home most of the time so I can look after her. My stepdad died about a decade ago and she was lonely. It made sense for us.

Working from home is great, but it is still work.

As mentioned I work from home most of the time and a lot of times I’m in some kind of teams meeting or call (yes even those that could be emails but that’s not important). So, I don’t really have time for chitchat during office hours. My mom’s sister, aka my aunt, tends to drop by unannounced to visit with my mom. Which I don’t really mind, but she had a tendency to step into my office without knocking while I’m working and start talking to me about her neighbors sisters kid who did bla bla bla.

She really doesn’t seem to understand what work from home is.

I’ve more than once explained to her that I’m working and or I’m on a call and I can’t really chat right now. But she just keeps talking like nothing happened. Today she actually announced to my mom she was coming over. I reminded my mom to tell her I’m working and on calls and can’t be disturbed and my mom agreed she would tell her not to bother me. But just to be safe I locked my office door so she couldn’t walk in.

She just won’t take a hint.

Despite my mom telling her, she came upstairs and tried to open the door. When it didn’t open she started knocking and calling out hello it’s me open up. I didn’t respond at first as I was on a call with a client but she kept banging on the door so loudly I ended up having to put the client on hold. I told her without opening the door I was on a call and could not talk right now and my aunt left in a huff. Now she’s bombarding my mom with texts about how rude I was for locking myself in my office knowing I was having company. So AITA?

I get that some older people don’t really understand work from home, but this is beyond unacceptable. If the aunt can’t let her work, she shouldn’t be allowed to come over during working hours.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about this situation.

Her aunt just won’t take a hint.

