Woman’s At-Home Daycare Drives Wedge Between Couple, So Her Partner Asks Her To Close Up Shop For Good

Small businesses are tough to operate — but what about when they’re in your home and around your family?

Would you be okay with your partner running a business out of your home, or would you eventually be annoyed by your living room, dining room and kitchen being used for work instead of family?

Read about one Redditor’s frustrations with his wife’s at-home daycare.

AITAH for asking my wife to close in-home daycare? For the last 10 years, my wife has operated an in-home daycare. I am tired of it.

Our living room has been converted to a classroom, and so it’s unavailable for my family to use 24/7. We, instead, use the much smaller family room, and it is cramped, especially when we have guests. In addition, she converts the dining room to daycare space every workday and converts it back by the end of the day on most days. At least once a week, sometime more, she doesn’t feel like it, and we end up eating dinner in front of the TV, so she can leave the dining room set up as daycare space.

Oh, and this includes the fridge, too!

Every workday, she leaves daycare stuff on our kitchen counters, and she stores her kids’ food in our fridge. And [there are] lots of daycare toys in our yard and on our back deck. She usually neatens them up at the end of every day, but sometimes doesn’t, and it’s a mess. It feels like my space is being encroached upon, and I really hate the mess this creates. Except for nap time, it feels like a chaotic zoo.

And get this, every morning includes a social hour with parents!

And every morning, the parents gather in our kitchen for about half an hour chatting. I like them, but sometimes I don’t want to see them. I might not feel like socializing or might not want to worry about looking presentable (e.g., changing, showering).

Sometimes I’ll stay in my bedroom or office until they have left, so I don’t have to see them. Our own kids do the same because they don’t want to see them. I feel like I have lost my autonomy, sense of peace and quiet, and privacy in my home.

But, this isn’t news to the wife at all.

I’ve told her a few years ago that this doesn’t work for me, but we always just forget about it, and nothing changes. So, she has known for a while that I’m unhappy. AITAH for finally insisting she close it and do something else for work? I said this last week. She feels sad, and I do feel guilty but, honestly, I can’t wait for this to be over.

So, should he buck up and let the wife keep the daycare? Or is enough, enough?

Let’s read what Reddit thinks with the comments below.

People could relate to the frustrations firsthand.

But, they did note that money was a big point of concern.

Others had to imagine they’d be driven crazy.

And finally, one Redditor said the family was sacrificing their quality of life for the wife’s business.

This woman needs to run her businesses outside of her home for the sake of her family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.