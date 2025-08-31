Woman’s Sister-In-Law Made Her Life Miserable, So She Told Her That No One In The Family Like Her

Dealing with in-laws can get tricky at times, and this story is a proof of that.

If you had an in-law that you really didn’t like, would you be honest with them, or would you be polite and keep your feelings to yourself?

This woman shares how her sister-in-law was a nuisance, complaining and criticizing all the time, and she eventually couldn’t take it anymore.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to snap at her sister-in-law.

Check out the full story.

AITA for telling my SIL that nobody likes her? This weekend my SIL (35F) came over with my BIL (34M) and their child. My BIL is my husband’s (44M) little brother. I’ve (39F) have been with my husband for almost 20 years now.

All of my husband’s family (other brother and parents) don’t really like her. She lives with my BIL and his parents (he takes care of his elderly parents) and my MIL & FIL have been wanting to kick her out for years (they never had the courage to do so, because she has a child with my BIL and she’s “not all there”)

It gets worse.

This brings me to what happened over the weekend. She wanted to come over with her family so she could “change her mind” because her grandmother recently died. My husband said yes, just so we could see his brother & our nephew. She walks into my place like she owns the place and starts criticizing my dog (a tiny little shih tzu) for running up to her.

UH OH…

I remind her not to feed the dog any human food (last time she gave our dog melted cheese “because her grandma’s dog eats human food”) and go about making lunch for everyone. She criticized the lunch I had made (taquitos and home made salsa) and said she didn’t like eating food from “other countries” Ok. Fine. I decide for supper I am going to make chicken nuggets and fries, because she’s going to criticize everything I do.

She sounds REALLY annoying!

Even though my daughter had her friend over, I went easy with 10 mouths to feed. I had a quick errand to run and she wanted to join me. Fine. She follows along, complaining the whole time because I was “taking too long” to chose my olive oil and a few other things. She then starts asking me why I bought certain things. So I told her that the next day I would be making Greek food (comfort food for me) and she goes off on my Greek origins. I let it slide.

She was being a pain!

As I am making supper she starts whining about how she misses her grandmother and how she’s always screaming at my BIL & their son. That’s when I blew up at her while she helped herself to my alcohol, essentially telling her that “no body likes you in the family. At all. Everyone just tolerates your stupid pathetic self because you have a kid with BIL. As a sister in law, you suck.”

She wasn’t holding back!

“You’ve been with BIL for over 10 years and the only time you’ve ever paid attention to my family is when you got pregnant with his kid. You always complain about being broke, yet you’re always buying junk off of marketplace and trying to borrow money from us. I’ve always thought you were the most pathetic person in the universe. It’s not because you act like an idiot and claim to be mentally disabled that you are. You’re just a fat lazy person who can’t get your act straight”.

My BIL didn’t say a word as I blasted his girlfriend. He came up to me after and told me I was right about her and left it at that. When they left, my husband said I was an AH for telling her that nobody liked her. My in-law’s said I was right. So Reddit, AITA for telling my SIL that nobody likes her?

YIKES! That sounds so awful!

Why didn’t the SIL just shut up and stop complaining?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that the SIL is a little annoying…

This user thinks she is at fault for making it look like no one likes the SIL.

This user thinks she may be at fault for yelling at her SIL.

This user thinks this story could have been nicely written.

This user knows that everyone here is the problem!

Someone’s being a real pain in the neck here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.