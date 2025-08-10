Woman’s Parents Disapprove Of Her Fiancé, So She’s Considering Not Telling Them About Her Wedding

Imagine falling in love with someone your parents don’t approve of. In fact, they disapprove so much that they refuse to even talk to or about this person, and they seem to try to pretend the relationship doesn’t exist.

Would you still invite your parents to your wedding?

That’s the question the woman in today’s story is facing, and she’s really torn.

Let’s read all the details to see what’s really going on.

AITA for not telling my parents about my upcoming wedding Hello all I (F29) am celebrating my wedding in the middle of August. A lot of my friends and my fiancé’s family have been notified. But we haven’t sent any save the dates for three reasons : most of the guests on his side already know the date

his father died two weeks ago after months of fighting with cancer (and we were helping his mother daily)

AND : my fiancé and I have a 30 year age gap (give or take a few) that my parents cannot get over. This is not a post asking you to judge my age gap, just the situation at hand.

Her parents make it very clear that they are not okay with her relationship.

I have tried giving them time with the relationship, letting them go at their own pace… but my parents are the type of people who succeeded in life and cannot seem to realise that telling someone to do something, does not mean they will do it. They have asked to break up, and cannot fathom that I refuse to abide. They have tried to control where I do my job in the past, and in recent years, have chosen to never talk about my fiancé. If I mention him in conversation, it’s as if I haven’t spoken. When they see him, they don’t acknowledge him in conversation, and my mother goes as far as serving water to everyone but him.

This has put a big strain on her relationship with her parents.

Suffice to say our relationship is not good. I haven’t spoken to them in a month, because all they ask me about is my professional life. They know my father in law died, but have asked absolutely nothing … neither have they answered the voice message informing them.

She’s not sure if she should tell them about the wedding or not.

At this point, my therapist and my friends are wondering if it is even worth it inviting them to my wedding. My therapist told me to send them a Save the Date card, but she doesn’t see the point of calling, as my previous message went unanswered. This is blocking me from talking about my wedding to friends of my parents, and some relatives. I don’t know if i should just bite the bullet and call them tomorrow… But the fact that they haven’t answered my last message and don’t ask me anything … bothers me. So … AITA for not telling them about my wedding ?

I can understand why her parents are concerned about the age gap. If she invites them to the wedding, they probably won’t attend anyway, so she might as well invite them.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks there’s a more important question.

Here’s another suggestion.

This person suggests telling them.

Another person suggests not telling them.

Here’s another vote for telling them.

Even if they’re invited, they probably won’t go.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.