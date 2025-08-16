Worker Followed State Regulations Against His Bosses Wishes, But It Backfired And She Lost Control Of The Whole Department

Some managers let their personal opinions get in the way of professional boundaries, and it usually doesn’t end well.

Imagine having a boss who used to support your growth but then flipped the script when they didn’t like your political views.

Would you play along to stay in their good graces, or would you stand your ground and stick to the rules?

In today’s story, a state worker finds himself in this exact situation and decides to stick to state regulations.

Here’s how it all went down.

Sure, I can tell them everything! About 10 years ago, I worked in state government doing child care center inspections. We worked closely with another department that investigated allegations of abuse and neglect. For the first few years, my boss was very warm and engaged with me. She seemed like she wanted me to succeed. Then, she asked me to write a grad school recommendation letter. I was 30 at the time, and she was in her early 40s. Then, she asked me to have lunch with her son (no dad in the picture, interested in criminal justice like me), so I said yes, to be kind. Fast-forward to 2016. The elections came around, and inevitably, she got wind of my political views. I don’t talk about that stuff at work (for good reasons), so she only found out what side of the aisle I’m on.

Here’s where she turned on him.

That changed everything: the micromanaging, the passive-aggressive emails, the constant enforcing of rules that were never enforced before, etc. Anyway, I got called to investigate an ***** allegation. The director of the child care facility asked to see a video submitted to the state as evidence. I told them that they had to submit a written request for the video (as was state regulation). The next day, she asks why I didn’t just show them the video. I told her it’s a state regulation for them to do paperwork. She sent it to the center director the next day and put me on a PIP the next week.

Luckily, he got a new job soon after.

Now, this got out to the rest of the department. I would say about 3/4 of the whole department started ignoring the requirement for the paperwork to see evidence. Myself and my other 5 coworkers and I, who worked directly under my supervisor, asked our Director to be moved to a different team. This all led to the Director (who would have to drive in from the state capital) having to sit in on every meeting with us and attend any all-staff meeting. Needless to say, my boss backed the heck off for a while. About three months later, I got my current job, making twice the salary and making my own schedule. It almost feels like I get treated like an adult at work (hard to imagine). I think she lasted another year or two and then was gone. People make things hard on themselves for no reason.

Yikes! She sounds very unprofessional.

He did the right thing.

It’s always best to follow the rules, especially if they’re put forth by the state or local government.

