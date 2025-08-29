Worker Puts Up With Extremely Toxic Work Environment, But Then He Educates Himself And Writes A Labor Report That Rewards Him Greatly

Sometimes, in unjust situations, the worker has to know their rights.

Imagine working in a horrible work environment but putting up with it for the amazing tips. Eventually, would you quit, or would you learn your rights and get even with your unjust employer?

Sweet revenge on my worst employer ever Two years ago, I lived in a touristy area of Ontario and worked as a server and bartender at a fairly well-known Canadian restaurant chain.

It is no exaggeration to state the Front of House Manager (FoH), Assistant Manager (AsMan), and General Manager (GM) are among three of the dumbest people I have ever known in my life. My four months working at this place were awful and soul-crushing

But the tip money was unreal, so I could tolerate it. This was essentially the management dynamic: FoH was a lazy jerk who projected his own laziness onto the front-of-house staff. He was prone to giving lectures about how lazy we all were and constantly threatening us with “a stack of resumes” he had in the office. He would also make insanely creepy remarks about female employees (one of whom was my sister, so super awesome) and racist comments about customers. AsMan was essentially the kind of person who never had any power in her life. She, then, used her new power to make our lives miserable. Her first order of business was removing any information about workers’ rights from the premises. Finally, GM was just a manipulative sadistic misogynist who was just straight up abusive to female staff.

Oh, and the kicker? All three of them hated each other!

Also, these three people hated each other and made no attempt to hide it. Basically, by the end of the tourist season I gave no concern about my job and wanted out.

I started a work-to-rule strike which supremely slowed down operations in hopes of getting fired. Fortunately, FoH decided to stop scheduling me which led to an intense confrontation where he was very sure that I (a fairly physically imposing guy) was going to beat the **** out of him.

Instead, I told him to **** himself, went home, and read the Employment Standards Act in its entirety. I wrote a lengthy report to the Ministry of Labour citing at least 16 violations of the Employment Standards Act.

For the better part of the next year, they were under investigation, which resulted in me getting a pay out for termination (constructive dismissal) and them getting a number of fines. The sweetest part being every time I heard from my caseworker, she spent a good amount of our conversation complaining about how awful the management was to deal with. The last I heard from her, the Ministry was still doing regular inspections of this restaurant since they’ve now been red-flagged for horrible labour practices. So satisfying.

This employee did what they needed to do for fairness in the workplace.

