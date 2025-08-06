August 6, 2025 at 8:48 am

You Can Buy Cheap Water Wings Anywhere, But This Professional Lifeguard Says Don’t Do It

by Ben Auxier

I remember taking swimming lessons as a young kid, though in retrospect I don’t know if I followed instructions or just sort of kept getting put into water until I figured out how to paddle my arms around.

In any case, I’m glad there are professionals watching over swimmers, like in this video from TikTok user @msmadisonrae:

“Trickery. Trickery is going on at Target. Let me show you.”

“Look at all of these Coast Guard approved life jackets. Oh, my gosh. So many options. So many options.”

“Water wings.”

“Do not buy these. You are teaching your child how to drown, not swim. Sincerely, an aquatic professional.”

A debate raged like an angry sea.

Is the noodle approach better?

I hadn’t thought about it before, but this does make sense.

Maybe we retire them?

The wings ain’t gonna fly.

