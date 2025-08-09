Young Man Refused To Be A Brother To The Children Of His Dad’s Girlfriend, So She’s Calling Him Out For Being Disinterested In Her Family

Blended families can create complicated situations.

Would you feel the need to bond with your elementary aged step siblings if you were much older and already in college? Or would you just be nice and not really consider them siblings?

This young man met his father’s girlfriend and her children last Christmas.

The girlfriend wants him to act like a big brother, but he will always consider himself an only child.

Is he wrong to feel that way?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not playing an active role in the lives of my dad’s future stepkids? My dad raised me (20M) on his own. He was single the whole time, after my mom left when I was still a baby. He started dating someone after I moved out. Her name’s Jessa, and she has four younger kids under 7.

This young man met Jessa and her children last Christmas.

Jessa and my dad moved in together last August and they’re getting married this August. I met them when I went back home for Christmas, but I didn’t spend a lot of time with them. I was more focused on spending some time with my dad.

Jessa was disappointed that he didn’t plan an active role in her children’s lives.

Apparently, Jessa has been frustrated ever since that I don’t play any kind of active role in her kids’ lives. My grandparents mentioned her and Dad were bickering about it. Dad reminded her I was grown and in college and focusing on my future. She was even more frustrated when I didn’t offer to babysit the kids so Dad and Jessa could go on honeymoon.

She wanted him to act like a brother to them.

She’s talked about how I should at least call and get to know her kids that way and make an effort to do something for their birthdays. She wants me to play the role of a brother, and she’s talked about how disinterested I appear to be in her kids.

He didn’t agree to it.

The truth is I am. These kids will be around, so I’ll be nice to them when I move close to home after graduation, but I’m not planning to take on the role of a brother. Being nice is just a given, but the age gap is huge. And I’m used to being an only child.

His dad and grandparents seem to understand him, but not Jessa.

My grandparents told me that’s all anyone would expect of me, but I can see Jessa isn’t. Apparently, Dad’s okay with it. He never pressured me to spend time with his future stepkids and he’s not annoyed at me. AITA though?

You can’t force family bonds.

