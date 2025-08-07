Young Woman Got Tired Of A Girl Who Didn’t Like Her, So She Gave Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

Some people are just rude for no reason.

If someone were rude to you, would you be nice to them anyway, or would you give them a taste of their own medicine?

This young woman noticed that another girl didn’t like her, so when the girl needed a favor, she decided to be equally rude.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Don’t want me near you? Okay, I’ll let you stay outside while I’m by the door. One girl in my residence really does not like me. Whenever I’m in close vicinity of her, she’ll say very loudly, “Boundaries, Dorm A!” Previously, she was guesting on another dorm, and she needed a resident or staff to open the door.

This young woman looked at who was knocking on the door.

On one occasion, I was sitting by the door, and I heard her knocking. I opened the flap to see who was there. When I saw her, knowing she would get mad, I walked away.

She let her wait there by the door.

I did not even notify others, because it would be considered “breaking the boundary.” She waited out there for two minutes, before a staff opened the door. Revenge was sweet. 🙃

Why help someone who is mean to you?

What goes around comes around… and sometimes, with a locked door.

