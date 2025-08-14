Young Woman Made A Silly Meme About Her Younger Sister, So Her Sister Blew A Gasket And Started Swearing At Her

Siblings fight and argue all the time, but when does a joke cross the line?

This young woman made a meme about her younger sister and sent it to their family group chat.

Her sister lost her temper and started calling her names.

Which sister was the jerk? Read the full story below to see what you think of the meme.

AITA for making a meme about my sister? I (16F) have finished my exams, so I have been re-integrating back into crazy family life. My family includes me, my mum, stepdad, sister and brother. Sister is 13, brother’s only 10, so he doesn’t care much for any of the “drama.”

This young woman and her family has a group chat.

My mum, dad, sister, and I have a family group chat. My mum sends reels and my dad sends Facebook videos, and I send Reddit videos. I found a meme template, and it made me think of my sister.

Her little sister is always loud at night.

For context, my sisters really really loud. She doesn’t even try to be quiet. She’s awake all night. My dad has work and brother has school the next day, and my mum’s a light sleeper, so when she’s slamming doors at midnight, everybody is woken up.

Because she is so loud, it’s become a joke between the 5 of us in the family. She’s a bit funny about it, but she’s never overreacted as such.

So she made a meme about her sister’s loudness.

This morning, I was drawing in my room, as it’s the weekend. I had an idea for the meme template. It goes, “[blank] or pickup 25 cards.” And they have the 25 cards on the next pic. So I put, “Don’t slam doors at midnight or pickup 25 cards.” And then put a picture of her face like cut out on the guy with the cards.

Her parents thought it was funny.

I, for one, thought it was quite funny. My mum loved it and it gave my dad who was at work a good laugh. But she, however, didn’t reply.

But her sister called it rude.

Later on, my brother, mum, sister and I were downstairs on the sofa. We were watching TV and playing a game. I mentioned the meme, and my sister says it’s “rude.”

A little more context, I made a meme the previous day of my dad. I’d consider that one way more rude, and yet she said that meme was funny?

Her sister lost it and started swearing at her.

She got in a huff, and got up with a scowl. I said, “What’s wrong with it, it’s just banter?” And she went absolutely mental, saying she’s always the object of the joke. She said I don’t love her. She called me the “b” word and another bad swear words I’d rather not say.

She doesn’t know if the meme was actually rude.

Mum said she needs to stop being so sensitive. And I think the same. I’m autistic and I cannot take a joke at all, but I have learnt to take jokes as the years have gone on. Am I the jerk, or was it just a little joke and she’s overreacting?

Her sister sounds sensitive. It wouldn’t hurt to apologize since it sounds like she didn’t mean to hurt her sister’s feelings.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

The sister was being a hypocrite, says this person.

It was just a normal teenage sister’s behavior, says this user.

And lastly, people are siding with her sister.

A little sisterly love goes a long way.

